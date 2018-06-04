TwentyBN Named a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies by Gartner

The report warns: "By 2022, 90% of enterprises that have bought products specifically for their deep-learning AI capabilities will not see any business benefits, due to a lack of sufficient training data." TwentyBN, one of three companies worldwide recognized in the report, offers computer vision solutions based on a novel "crowd acting" data strategy. Instead of marketing generic AI solutions with a high need for configuration and adaptation, the company satisfies demand for machine perception capabilities with the help of human actors, operating in its unique world-wide virtual movie studio. This allows the company to create a feedback loop of continuous improvement to accelerate deep learning model development and improve accuracy. To date, TwentyBN has offerings in gesture recognition, touchless sensing, activity monitoring, and more. With TwentyBN solutions, a camera-equipped device, such as an appliance or a car, can understand the world around it and decipher human behaviour.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a 2018 Cool Vendor," said Roland Memisevic, CEO and Chief Scientist of TwentyBN, "As a leader in real-time computer vision, we are a strong believer in high-quality, real-world data as the core driver, not just an ingredient, of any smart camera solution. With our crowd acting platform we literally allow humans to teach your systems to see."

Founded in 2015, TwentyBN is an AI brain company with the mission of instilling common sense into computers through video understanding and of turning inanimate devices into human eyes that can understand the world around them, assist humans, and ensure a safe and healthy lifestyle. TwentyBN is based in Berlin, Germany and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit https://20bn.com

