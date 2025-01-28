Twentyeight Health and Aetna Better Health® of Illinois Collaborate to Expand Member Access to Sexual and Reproductive Telehealth Services

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twentyeight Health , the leading digital-first women's healthcare platform delivering convenient, affordable, and stigma-free reproductive and sexual healthcare in 43 states, today announces a collaboration with Aetna Better Health® of Illinois, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS ). Aetna Better Health of Illinois members can now use Twentyeight Health to connect with experienced healthcare providers online, get prescriptions delivered to their door and receive ongoing support at no cost through their health plan coverage.

"We're committed to ensuring our members can engage in their reproductive healthcare in a way that's convenient for them. By removing barriers and prioritizing culturally competent, accessible care, we're empowering our members to take control of their health while driving better care outcomes," said Lakshmi Emory, Chief Medical Officer, Aetna Better Health of Illinois.

Twentyeight Health's telehealth platform provides comprehensive women's health services, including family planning care, birth control prescriptions, STI treatments, pregnancy care and more. Members benefit from convenient medication delivery, as well as unlimited messaging with their provider team in both Spanish and English, who can answer questions and fulfill prescriptions without a waiting room visit. Appointments can typically be scheduled within one business day, offering rapid access to care.

"As one of the few digital-first women's healthcare platforms that accepts Medicaid, we view it as our responsibility to help as many women as possible make informed, empowering reproductive health decisions," said Bruno Van Tuykom, CEO and Co-Founder of Twentyeight Health. "Together, we will increase opportunities for women to access high-quality reproductive and sexual healthcare, particularly for communities who've historically struggled to reach and afford critical care."

Aetna Better Health® of Illinois members interested in Twentyeight Health's online women's healthcare services, visit twentyeighthealth.com/partnerships/home .

ABOUT TWENTYEIGHT HEALTH

Twentyeight Health is the leading digital-first women's healthcare platform making reproductive and sexual healthcare affordable, convenient, and empowering for 100,000+ patients in 43 states and counting. Through high-quality telemedicine consultations, fast at-home deliveries, and ongoing access to providers for life-changing services like birth control and herpes treatments, Twentyeight Health is changing the face of modern healthcare, particularly for underserved communities. The company accepts almost every commercial insurance and Medicaid plan, offering a reliable additional option to traditional care almost anyone can access. Twentyeight also offers affordable out-of-pocket options.

The company has been named in 2024 Digital Health 100 (DH100) , Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies , Forbes Next 1000 , Top 50 in Digital Health by Rock Health , NYC Digital's 10 Most Innovative Companies with fewer than 100 employees of 2022 , Health 100 , and the Inc. Female Founders 100 .

Learn more at www.twentyeighthealth.com .

