Twentyeight Health Secures $10M in Series A Funding & Launches New Payer Partnerships Amidst Surge of User Interest, Lowering Barriers to Sexual & Reproductive Care in 43 States

At a pivotal moment for women's health in the United States, one of the few telemedicine providers that accepts Medicaid doubles down on its commitment to creating a future where all women have access to essential healthcare services.

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twentyeight Health , the leading digital-first women's healthcare platform delivering convenient, affordable, and stigma-free reproductive and sexual care in 43 states, today announces:

"45% of American women seeking reproductive health services face significant challenges in accessing care." Post this

"45% of American women seeking reproductive health services face significant challenges in accessing care, especially the 19 million living in contraceptive and maternity care deserts where options are few," said Bruno Van Tuykom, CEO and Co-Founder of Twentyeight Health. "Our new funding and payer partnerships will bridge this gap, helping women receive the essential care they need, regardless of geography, income, race, age, or coverage status. At an inflection point for women's health, we are prepared to meet the moment by continuing to invest in our user experience and expanding our reach nationwide to deliver a real solution to a growing problem."

Twentyeight Health's Impact

Since launching in 2018, Twentyeight Health has built upon its mission to support women from underserved, difficult-to-reach communities with approachable reproductive and sexual health services:

Accepts almost every commercial and Medicaid plan : Half of Twentyeight Health's users make less than $20,000 per year, making them reliant on services that accept Medicaid. With a strong network of payer partnerships, Twentyeight Health can often deliver care with a $0 co-pay and $0 prescriptions, and many more collaborations are on the horizon for 2025.

: Half of Twentyeight Health's users make less than per year, making them reliant on services that accept Medicaid. With a strong network of payer partnerships, Twentyeight Health can often deliver care with a co-pay and prescriptions, and many more collaborations are on the horizon for 2025. Comprehensive family planning, maternity, and sexual health resources: Twentyeight Health's services include access to multiple birth control options, abortion pills, the "morning after" pill, herpes treatments, and pregnancy tests, as well as condoms, menstrual pads and tampons, prenatal vitamins, and more. Many more products and services will be launched in 2025.

Twentyeight Health's services include access to multiple birth control options, abortion pills, the "morning after" pill, herpes treatments, and pregnancy tests, as well as condoms, menstrual pads and tampons, prenatal vitamins, and more. Many more products and services will be launched in 2025. Covers 93% of American women across 43 states: Since launching in two states in 2018, Twentyeight Health has expanded its reach to 43 states, including Florida , Texas , Nevada , and Ohio .

Since launching in two states in 2018, Twentyeight Health has expanded its reach to 43 states, including , , , and . Designed for underserved communities: Three in five Twentyeight Health users are considered underserved, two in five do not see a Primary Care Provider outside of the platform, and nearly three in five identify as people of color. Before joining Twentyeight Health, 65% of users did not have access to birth control.

Three in five Twentyeight Health users are considered underserved, two in five do not see a Primary Care Provider outside of the platform, and nearly three in five identify as people of color. Before joining Twentyeight Health, 65% of users did not have access to birth control. Rapid user growth and post-election surge: Twentyeight Health surpassed 100,000 users in October 2024 , bolstered by a partnership with Converge in Mississippi and patient asset acquisitions of SimpleHealth and a portion of The Pill Club. After the presidential election on November 5 , Twentyeight Health saw a 52% increase in new users signing up.

"Raising $10 million in this economic climate is no small feat, reflecting both the resilience and relevance of Twentyeight Health's mission," said Arianne Kidder, Partner at Seae Ventures. "With Medicaid spending $200 billion annually on women's health for reproductive age women, we see real potential in the company's platform and approach. But this isn't just about the market opportunity; it's about backing a company tackling an urgent problem in a smart, scalable, quality-driven way. As the team makes meaningful strides in increasing access to essential services, we're confident Twentyeight Health will continue standing out as a leader in digital-first women's healthcare."

ABOUT TWENTYEIGHT HEALTH

Twentyeight Health is the leading digital-first women's healthcare platform making reproductive and sexual healthcare affordable, convenient, and empowering for 100,000+ users in 43 states and counting. Through high-quality telemedicine consultations, fast at-home deliveries, and ongoing access to providers for life-changing services like birth control and herpes treatments, Twentyeight Health is changing the face of modern healthcare, particularly for underserved communities. The company accepts almost every commercial insurance and Medicaid plan, offering a reliable additional option to traditional care almost anyone can access. Twentyeight also offers affordable out-of-pocket options.

The company has been named in 2024 Digital Health 100 (DH100) , Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies , Forbes Next 1000 , Top 50 in Digital Health by Rock Health , NYC Digital's 10 Most Innovative Companies with fewer than 100 employees of 2022 , Health 100 , and the Inc. Female Founders 100 .

Learn more at www.twentyeighthealth.com .

