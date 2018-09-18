TwentyThree, The Video Marketing Platform, is Changing Webinars

As a pioneering marketing category, webinar tools have often been born from web conferencing technologies. By giving marketers a tool that they can finally love, TwentyThree Webinars aims to improve the negative 28 Net-Promoter Score that current webinar tools received - according to a study conducted by TwentyThree - from marketers around the world.

"TwentyThree's Webinar tool allows us to focus on the results of the webinar, instead of investing hours in setting up or running one," said Accelo's Head of Marketing, Juan Parra. "We have a constant feedback loop to see what was engaging and what content needed to be optimized. All of this data is also paramount for our sales and marketing team, and through the HubSpot integration, we can see all of that data in the right place."

Taking webinars from a technical category to a marketing category, TwentyThree Webinars focuses on giving marketers all the tools to achieve success. According to the same study done by TwentyThree, 68% of marketers use 2-5 different tools to set up, run and analyze a single webinar. TwentyThree Webinars eliminates manual processes and gives companies just one tool to run webinars.

TwentyThree Webinars enables marketers to run webinars in-browser and removes the need for viewers and speakers to download large softwares to engage with webinar content. Along with control over every aspect of design - from landing pages to emails - TwentyThree's platform gives a full understanding of webinar performance.

"Webinars are the original video marketing, but they have often been seen as an entirely different category from how marketers should be running their video. For the last ten years, we've heard our customers complain about their webinar tools, inspiring us to finally fix and launch a tool that is a natural fit with our video marketing platform," said TwentyThree CEO Thomas Madsen-Mygdal. "By adding Webinars to our video marketing platform it gives marketers one central location to succeed with every aspect of video."

By completing their video marketing platform with Webinars, TwentyThree customers now have the four core pillars of video. Social Video, Website Video, Video Data, and now, Webinars, enables marketers to run their videos everywhere, power video on their website, stop ignoring video engagement data, and use a webinar tool that they finally love.

TwentyThree will roll out an innovative global marketing campaign that inspires marketers to finally love their webinar tool, including a webinar promise letter, launch announcement, world tour to 30+ cities, a webinar studio in San Francisco, and sending out thousands of webinar toolkits to marketers.

TwentyThree Webinars will be available immediately for $199, or part of the full video marketing platform from TwentyThree, starting at $699.

About TwentyThree™

Video is the best way to tell stories and connect with your customers. At TwentyThree, we empower marketing teams to finally integrate and add video to their marketing stack to successfully run video on their website, across all channels, with webinars, and track all video data.

The world's best marketers need a video marketing platform to make better-informed decisions about video across the entire marketing funnel.

Thousands of marketers are using TwentyThree to significantly increase their results and gain the missing 50% of website data through video marketing.

