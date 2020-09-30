TwentyTwenty Grille, Ranked Amongst Florida's Best Restaurants, Appoints The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TwentyTwenty Grille, South Florida's acclaimed intimate destination for contemporary American cuisine has appointed award-winning media specialists The Gab Group as PR agency of record. With an ever-changing menu of expertly-crafted dishes, TwentyTwenty Grille is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Rhonda and Chef Ron Weisheit. Through local and national public relations, The Gab Group will promote TwentyTwenty Grille as a renowned culinary choice for sustainable, top-quality plates.

"Dining at TwentyTwenty Grille is much more than just a meal out; it's a completely immersive and enjoyable intimate dining experience starting with the moment you sit down to every course selected, filled with sensory surprises for the taste buds," says The Gab Group founder and CEO Michelle Soudry. "It's easy to see why the restaurant attracts a loyal following of elevated clientele from near and far, with the chance to have them experience a chef-led culinary feast to remember."

Located in Boca Raton, Florida's prestigious Royal Palm Place, TwentyTwenty Grille opened its doors in 2012. The 40-seat eatery offers a rotating menu of 18 items, recreated every eight weeks. With Chef Weisheit, an internationally-acclaimed Culinary Olympics champion, at the helm, the menu aims to offer a blend of different food styles and incorporate the cultural traditions of its diverse team of employees all the while pleasing a variety of palates and dietary restrictions. Guests will find a taste exploration of international flavors on the TwentyTwenty menu that offer the best in grass-fed meats, sustainable seafood and fresh produce from local farmers and purveyors, all expertly executed with the utmost of culinary finesse. Among its most notable features, TwentyTwenty offers a line of eight signature butters accompanying its fresh-baked bread, available in choices like the signature Fried Chicken. For dessert, the popular "Sorbet Game" is a must-try with four flavors incorporated into one to create an interactive guessing game.

Open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm-9pm, TwentyTwenty Grille offers indoor and outdoor seating in addition to a special three-course menu for takeout and delivery customers.

About The Gab Group

Founded in 2004 by PR visionary Michelle Soudry, The Gab Group is recognized for award-winning brand communications specializing in local and national product, service, celebrity and hospitality accounts. Visit www.thegabgroup.com.

