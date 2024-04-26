ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twentytwo & brand, a leading full-service cleantech marketing firm, was named the winner of a Gold Medal Stevie® Award in the American Business Award category today. This prestigious recognition of excellence underscores the agency's unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and delivering outstanding results for its clients.

Twentytwo & brand Honored as Public Relations Agency of the Year - Gold Medal Stevie Award Recipient

The Stevie Awards, hailed as the world's premier business awards since 2002, recognize achievements and contributions of organizations and professionals worldwide. With more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes across varying industries, and a panel of 300 judges, the 22nd Annual American Business Awards represents one of the country's premier recognition programs. Earning the top honor in the Public Relations Agency of the Year category further solidifies twentytwo & brand's position as a leader in cleantech communications.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Gold Medal Stevie Award for Public Relations Agency of the Year," said Nathan Rosenstein, Founder and CEO of twentytwo & brand. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of our talented team. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved and remain committed to delivering exceptional results for our clients in renewable energy."

Twentytwo & brand distinguishes itself through its innovative approach to public relations, leveraging cutting-edge strategies and technologies to craft compelling narratives and amplify clients' messages across diverse media platforms. With a focus on authenticity and building meaningful connections, the agency has established itself as a trusted partner for brands seeking to enhance their visibility and reputation.

The Gold Medal Stevie Award is a testament to twentytwo & brand's exceptional achievements and contributions to the field of public relations. As the agency continues to push the boundaries of innovation and originality, it remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled service and value to its clients.

"We are extremely grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership," added Nathan. "Their support has been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to continuing to amplify the impact of their clean energy brands across the renewable energy landscape."

Twentytwo & brand is a leading cleantech marketing agency dedicated to helping brands navigate the complexities of today's media landscape. As a full-service marketing agency, we boast over 50 years of collective expertise in empowering start-ups and industry giants across a highly diverse and continuously growing renewable energy landscape. From PR and communications to brand strategy, creative, and website design, we create tailored, custom programs to meet the unique needs, objectives, and goals of each client. Serving as the agency of record for more than 80 companies throughout the renewable energy value chain, we're committed to empowering the brands that are re-powering our world.

