Twentytwo & brand Secures Three Web Excellence Awards for Outstanding Website Redesigns

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twentytwo & brand , a leading cleantech marketing firm, celebrates an exciting achievement as it wins three prestigious 12th Web Excellence Awards for its website redesign projects. These accolades underscore the agency's leadership in web design and its dedication to delivering innovative and impactful digital solutions for its clients in renewable energy. These website redesigns showcase twentytwo & brand's commitment to empowering brands that are repowering the world.

"We are thrilled to receive three Web Excellence Awards for our website redesign projects," said Nathan Rosenstein, Founder and CEO of twentytwo & brand. "These awards are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our senior design team. We are proud to partner with clients who are at the forefront of innovation and sustainability, and these awards reflect our shared commitment to driving positive change through impactful digital experiences."

The three award-winning website redesign projects include:

These projects mark a significant milestone in twentytwo & brand's journey, demonstrating its ability to blend creative design with a compelling narrative. The team meticulously redesigns websites that enhance user experience, integrate intuitive design elements, and ensure the content effectively communicates the client's mission, resulting in powerful digital experiences that resonate with each client's audience.

The Web Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievements in web design and development across various industries, celebrating extraordinary achievements by creative teams and individuals worldwide. Winning these awards underscores twentytwo & brand's position as a leader in delivering exceptional digital solutions that drive results for its clients.

About twentytwo & brand

Twentytwo & brand is a leading cleantech marketing agency dedicated to helping brands navigate the complexities of today's media landscape. As a full-service marketing agency, we boast over 50 years of collective expertise in empowering start-ups and industry giants across a highly diverse and continuously growing renewable energy landscape. From PR and communications to brand strategy, creative, and website design, we create tailored, custom programs to meet the unique needs, objectives, and goals of each client. Serving as the agency of record for more than 80 companies throughout the renewable energy value chain, we're committed to empowering the brands that are re-powering our world. Learn more at twentytwoandbrand.com.

