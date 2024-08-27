TWFG Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

– Total Written Premium increased 20.3% over the prior year period to $393.6 million –

– Total Revenue increased 17.4% over the prior year period to $53.3 million –

– Organic Revenue Growth Rate* of 13.8% –

– Net Income of $6.9 million –

– Adjusted Net Income* increased 18.1% over the prior year period to $9.8 million –

– Adjusted EBITDA* increased 25.8% over the prior year period to $10.8 million –

– Completed Initial Public Offering in July 2024 –

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TWFG, Inc. ("TWFG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWFG), a high-growth insurance distribution company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Gordy Bunch - Founder and CEO The Woodlands Financial Group, TWFG Insurance (PRNewsfoto/The Woodlands Financial Group)

Total Written Premium for the quarter increased 20.3% to $393.6 million , compared to $327.2 million in the same period in the prior year

, compared to in the same period in the prior year Total revenues for the quarter increased 17.4% to $53.3 million , compared to $45.4 million in the same period in the prior year

, compared to in the same period in the prior year Organic Revenue Growth Rate* for the quarter was 13.8%

Net income for the quarter was $6.9 million , compared to $7.1 million in the same period in the prior year

, compared to in the same period in the prior year Adjusted Net Income* for the quarter increased 18.1% over the prior year period to $9.8 million , and Adjusted Net Income Margin* for the quarter was 18.4%

, and Adjusted Net Income Margin* for the quarter was 18.4% Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter increased 25.8% over the prior year period to $10.8 million , and Adjusted EBITDA Margin* for the quarter was 20.2%

, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin* for the quarter was 20.2% Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $7.4 million , compared to $6.9 million in the same period in the prior year

, compared to in the same period in the prior year Adjusted Free Cash Flow* for the quarter was $3.7 million , compared to $1.9 million in the same period in the prior year

*Organic Revenue Growth Rate, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Organic Revenue Growth Rate to total revenue growth rate, Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are outlined in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

"We delivered a strong second quarter and our value proposition to independent and captive agents continues to resonate in the marketplace" stated Gordy Bunch, Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "In the second quarter, total revenues increased 17.4% over the prior year period and we generated 13.8% organic growth. Over the past couple of years, we have seen unprecedented disruption in the personal lines market, impacting thousands of our clients and highlighting the value our local agents and their staff bring to policyholders as we navigate a recalibration of carrier risk appetite and product availability." "We are seeing signs of improved underwriting margins at our carrier partners and an increase in underwriting appetite, which bodes well for new business opportunities and more orderly renewals for our agents and their customers."

Bunch added "It has been a busy and historic year for TWFG thus far in 2024. We converted nine branches to corporate locations in January. We completed our initial public offering in July, which included significant participation by our employees, existing stockholders, and agents. In the first half of the year, we welcomed 44 experienced former captive agents to the TWFG family. This opportunistic onboarding of seasoned, client-focused agents demonstrates how TWFG is uniquely positioned to capture the ongoing shift from captive distribution to independent distribution. I want to remind our fellow stockholders that experienced agents typically take between two to three years to become productive with us as they transition from the captive model and relaunch their careers as independent agents. We do not expect this influx of talent to have a significant impact on revenues this year or next, but over the long-term we expect the agents we are onboarding in 2024 to contribute meaningfully to our organic growth."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

For the second quarter of 2024, Total Written Premium was $393.6 million, a 20.3% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. Revenues were $53.3 million, an increase of 17.4% compared to the same period in the prior year. Organic Revenues, a non-GAAP measure that excludes contingent income, fee income, and other income, for the second quarter of 2024 were $47.4 million, a 16.6% increase from $40.7 million in the same period in the prior year. Organic Revenue Growth was driven by strong premium retention of 93% and healthy new business premium.

Total commission expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $32.0 million, a 3.5% increase from $30.9 million in the same period in the prior year. Commission expenses grew slower than the 16.5% growth in commission income due to the conversion of nine branches to corporate branches, which transitioned our non-employee commission-based colleagues to employees. Upon conversion, these corporate branches' employees received salaries, employee benefits, and bonuses for services rendered instead of commissions. Salaries and employee benefits for the second quarter of 2024 were $6.8 million, up 102.3% from $3.4 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the aforementioned branch conversions along with the growth in the business. Other administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $3.7 million, a 36.8% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was driven by branch conversions, growth in the business, and public company costs.

For the second quarter of 2024, net income was $6.9 million, and net income margin was 13.0%, compared to $7.1 million of net income and net income margin of 15.6%, in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2024 was $9.8 million, compared to $8.3 million in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income Margin for the second quarter was 18.4%, compared to 18.3% in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $10.8 million, an increase of 25.8% over the prior year period. Our Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 20.2% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 18.8% in the same period in the prior year.

Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $7.4 million, compared to $6.9 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the second quarter of 2024 was $3.7 million, compared to $1.9 million in the same period in the prior year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.8 million. We had $9.0 million unused capacity on our revolving credit facility of $50.0 million as of June 30, 2024, the outstanding balance of which was subsequently repaid in connection with the IPO. The total outstanding term notes payable balance was $7.0 million as of June 30, 2024.

Adjusted Net Income Calculation Methodology

In the second quarter of 2024, we revised the calculation of Adjusted Net Income to include amortization expenses among the add-back adjustments to our net income when calculating our Adjusted Net Income. Our legacy calculation methodology reflected the impact of intangible asset amortization as a reduction to our Adjusted Net Income. The revised calculation methodology excluded the effect of the intangible asset amortization when calculating our Adjusted Net Income by reflecting it among the add-back adjustments to our net income. We believe that the revised calculation of Adjusted Net Income is more consistent with the method and presentation used by most of our peers and will allow management to better evaluate our performance relative to our peer companies. We believe that the revised calculation more effectively represents what our stakeholders consider useful in assessing our performance.

Conference Call Information

TWFG will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow at 9:00 AM ET to discuss these results.

To access the call by phone, participants should register at this link , where they will be provided with the dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on TWFG's investor relations website at investors.twfg.com . A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.twfg.com for one year following the call.

About TWFG

TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States and represents hundreds of insurance carriers that underwrite personal lines and commercial lines risks. For more information, please visit twfg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this report, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the captions entitled "Risk factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our prospectus (the "IPO Prospectus") relating to our Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (Registration No. 333-280439), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. You should specifically consider the numerous risks outlined under "Risk factors" in the IPO Prospectus.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Revenue, Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow included in this release are not measures of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered substitutes for GAAP measures, including revenues (for Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth), net income (for Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin), and cash flow from operating activities (for Adjusted Free Cash Flow) which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for revenues, net income, operating cash flow or other consolidated financial statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate any or all of these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Organic Revenue. Organic Revenue is total revenue (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) for the relevant period, excluding contingent income, fee income, other income and those revenues generated from acquired businesses with over $0.5 million in annualized revenue that have not reached the twelve-month owned mark.

Organic Revenue Growth. Organic Revenue Growth is the change in Organic Revenue period-to-period, with prior period results adjusted to include revenues that were excluded in the prior period because the relevant acquired businesses had not reached the twelve-month-owned mark but have reached the twelve-month owned mark in the current period. We believe Organic Revenue Growth is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of acquisitions, which affects the comparability of results from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of our performance and is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before amortization, non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses, including equity-based compensation, adjusted to assume a single class of stock (Class A) and assuming noncontrolling interests do not exist. We believe Adjusted Net Income is a useful measure because it adjusts for the after-tax impact of significant one-time, non-recurring items and eliminates the impact of any transactions that do not directly affect what management considers to be our ongoing operating performance in the period. These adjustments generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

We are subject to U.S. federal income taxes, in addition to state, and local taxes, with respect to our allocable share of any net taxable income of TWFG Holding Company, LLC. Adjusted Net Income pre-IPO did not reflect adjustments for income taxes since TWFG Holding Company, LLC is a limited liability company and is classified as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Post-IPO, the calculation will incorporate the impact of federal and state statutory tax rates on 100% of our adjusted pre-tax income as if the Company owned 100% of TWFG Holding Company, LLC.

Adjusted Net Income Margin. Adjusted Net Income Margin is Adjusted Net Income divided by total revenues. We believe that Adjusted Net Income Margin is a useful measurement of operating profitability for the same reasons we find Adjusted Net Income useful and also because it provides a period-to-period comparison of our after-tax operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance and is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, certain nonrecurring or non-operating gains or losses. EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it adjusts for significant one-time, non-recurring items and eliminates the ongoing accounting effects of certain capital spending and acquisitions, such as depreciation and amortization, that do not directly affect what management considers to be our ongoing operating performance in the period. These adjustments generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a useful measurement of operating profitability for the same reasons we find Adjusted EBITDA useful and also because it provides a period-to-period comparison of our operating performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operating activities (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) less cash payments for tax distributions, purchases of property, plant, and equipment and acquisition-related costs. We believe Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of operating performance because it represents the cash flow from the business that is within our discretion to direct to activities including investments, debt repayment, and returning capital to stockholders.

The reconciliation of the above non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measure is outlined in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

Key Performance Indicators

Total Written Premium. Total Written Premium represents, for any reported period, the total amount of current premium (net of cancellation) placed with insurance carriers. We utilize Total Written Premium as a key performance indicator when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. We believe Total Written Premium is a useful metric because it is the underlying driver of the majority of our revenue.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Jeff Arricale for TWFG

Email: [email protected]

PR Contact:

Alex Bunch for TWFG

Email: [email protected]

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except unit and per unit data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues













Commission income $ 48,662

$ 41,771

$ 91,207

$ 78,458 Contingent income 1,258

1,003

2,334

1,988 Fee income 2,689

2,208

4,921

4,236 Other income 657

394

1,117

550 Total revenues 53,266

45,376

99,579

85,232 Expenses













Commission expense 31,962

30,896

58,405

58,392 Salaries and employee benefits 6,816

3,370

13,070

6,706 Other administrative expenses 3,744

2,736

6,874

5,231 Depreciation and amortization 2,968

1,134

5,981

2,195 Total operating expenses 45,490

38,136

84,330

72,524 Operating income 7,776

7,240

15,249

12,708 Interest expense (872)

(173)

(1,714)

(258) Other non-operating income (expense), net 14

—

12

(11) Net income from continuing operations 6,918

7,067

13,547

12,439 Net income from discontinued operation, net of tax —

—

—

834 Net income $ 6,918

$ 7,067

$ 13,547

$ 13,273































Weighted average units used in the computation of net income per unit:













Basic 659,439

631,750

659,439

631,750 Diluted 659,439

631,750

659,439

631,750 Net income per unit:













Net income from continuing operations per unit - basic $ 10.49

$ 11.19

$ 20.54

$ 19.69 Net income from continuing operations per unit - diluted $ 10.49

$ 11.19

$ 20.54

$ 19.69















Net income from discontinued operation per unit - basic $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1.32 Net income from discontinued operation per unit - diluted $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1.32















Net income per unit - basic $ 10.49

$ 11.19

$ 20.54

$ 21.01 Net income per unit - diluted $ 10.49

$ 11.19

$ 20.54

$ 21.01

















The following table presents the disaggregation of our revenues by offerings(in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Insurance Services













Agency-in-a-Box $ 34,589

$ 35,145

$ 66,418

$ 66,644 Corporate Branches 9,351

1,568

16,627

2,504 Total Insurance Services 43,940

36,713

83,045

69,148 TWFGMGA 8,884

7,953

15,723

14,879 Other 442

710

811

1,205 Total revenues $ 53,266

$ 45,376

$ 99,579

$ 85,232

















The following table presents the disaggregation of our commission income by offerings(in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Insurance Services













Agency-in-a-Box $ 32,259

$ 33,787

$ 62,159

$ 63,990 Corporate Branches 9,412

1,566

16,662

2,485 Total Insurance Services 41,671

35,353

78,821

66,475 TWFGMGA 6,991

6,418

12,386

11,983 Total commission income $ 48,662

$ 41,771

$ 91,207

$ 78,458

















The following table presents the disaggregation of our fee income by major sources(in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Policy fees $ 933

$ 521

$ 1,446

$ 1,076 Branch fees 1,220

843

2,351

1,310 License fees 444

660

959

1,535 TPA fees 92

184

165

315 Total fee income $ 2,689

$ 2,208

$ 4,921

$ 4,236

















The following table presents the disaggregation of our commission expense by offerings(in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Insurance Services













Agency-in-a-Box $ 25,529

$ 26,744

$ 47,557

$ 50,576 Corporate Branches 1,256

189

2,118

360 Total Insurance Services 26,785

26,933

49,675

50,936 TWFGMGA 5,158

3,951

8,693

7,426 Other 19

12

37

30 Total commission expense $ 31,962

$ 30,896

$ 58,405

$ 58,392

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except unit data)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,755

$ 39,297 Restricted cash 10,758

7,171 Commissions receivable, net 22,401

19,082 Accounts receivable 9,608

5,982 Deferred offering costs 5,917

2,025 Other current assets, net 911

1,551 Total current assets 75,350

75,108 Non-current assets





Intangible assets - net 77,794

36,436 Property and equipment - net 514

597 Lease right-of-use assets - net 2,760

2,459 Other non-current assets 801

837 Total assets $ 157,219

$ 115,437







Liabilities and Members' Equity





Current liabilities





Commissions payable $ 15,301

$ 12,487 Carrier liabilities 15,190

8,731 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,031

882 Short-term bank debt 2,030

2,437 Deferred acquisition payable, current 583

5,369 Other current liabilities 6,913

5,006 Total current liabilities 41,048

34,912 Non-current liabilities





Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,639

1,518 Long-term bank debt 45,970

46,919 Deferred acquisition payable, non-current 1,050

1,037 Total liabilities 89,707

84,386 Commitment and contingencies (see Note 12)





Members' equity





Class A common units (27,689 units and 0 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively) 28

— Class B common units (110,750 units issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023) 111

111 Class C common units (521,000 units issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023) 521

521 Additional paid-in capital 55,132

25,114 Retained earnings 11,253

4,805 Accumulated other comprehensive income 467

500 Total members' equity 67,512

31,051 Total liabilities and members' equity $ 157,219

$ 115,437









Non-GAAP Financial Measures A reconciliation of Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth Rate to Total Revenue and Total Revenue Growth Rate, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total revenues $ 53,266

$ 45,376

$ 99,579

$ 85,232 Acquisition adjustments(1) (1,217)

(1,064)

(2,684)

(1,495) Contingent income (1,258)

(1,003)

(2,334)

(1,988) Fee income (2,689)

(2,208)

(4,921)

(4,236) Other income (657)

(394)

(1,117)

(550) Organic Revenue $ 47,445

$ 40,707

$ 88,523

$ 76,963 Organic Revenue Growth(2) $ 5,746

$ 3,233

$ 10,386

$ 7,938 Total Revenue Growth Rate(3) 17.4 %

8.7 %

16.8 %

12.0 % Organic Revenue Growth Rate(2) 13.8 %

8.6 %

13.3 %

11.5 %





















(1) Represents revenues generated from the acquired businesses during the first 12 months following an acquisition. (2) Organic Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, used to calculate Organic Revenue Growth for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and for the for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, was $41.7 million, $37.5 million, $78.1 million and $69.0 million, respectively, which is adjusted to reflect revenues from acquired businesses with over $0.5 million in annualized revenue that reached the twelve-month owned mark during the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Organic Revenue Growth represents the period-to-period change in Organic Revenue divided by the total adjusted Organic Revenue in the prior period. (3) Represents the period-to-period change in total revenues divided by the total revenues in the prior period.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin to Net income and Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is as follows:

Revised Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total revenues $ 53,266

$ 45,376

$ 99,579

$ 85,232 Net income $ 6,918

$ 7,067

$ 13,547

$ 13,273 Acquisition-related expenses —

168

—

168 Restructuring and related expenses —

10

—

17 Discontinued operation income —

—

—

(834) Other non-recurring items(1) —

—

(1,477)

— Amortization expense 2,904

1,070

5,851

2,065 Adjusted Net Income $ 9,822

$ 8,315

$ 17,921

$ 14,689 Net Income Margin 13.0 %

15.6 %

13.6 %

15.6 % Adjusted Net Income Margin 18.4 %

18.3 %

18.0 %

17.2 %

















Legacy Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total revenues $ 53,266

$ 45,376

$ 99,579

$ 85,232 Net income $ 6,918

$ 7,067

$ 13,547

$ 13,273 Acquisition-related expenses —

168

—

168 Restructuring and related expenses —

10

—

17 Discontinued operation income —

—

—

(834) Other non-recurring items(1) —

—

(1,477)

— Adjusted Net Income $ 6,918

$ 7,245

$ 12,070

$ 12,624 Net Income Margin 13.0 %

15.6 %

13.6 %

15.6 % Adjusted Net Income Margin 13.0 %

16.0 %

12.1 %

14.8 %





















(1) Represents a one-time adjustment reducing commission expense, which resulted from the branch conversions. In January 2024, nine of our Branches converted to Corporate Branches. Upon conversion, agents of the newly converted Corporate Branches became employees and received salaries, employee benefits, and bonuses for services rendered instead of commissions. As a result, we released a portion of the unpaid commissions related to the converted branches that we no longer are required to settle.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Net income and Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total revenues $ 53,266

$ 45,376

$ 99,579

$ 85,232 Net income $ 6,918

$ 7,067

$ 13,547

$ 13,273 Interest expense 872

173

1,714

258 Depreciation and amortization 2,968

1,134

5,981

2,195 EBITDA 10,758

8,374

21,242

15,726 Acquisition-related expenses —

168

—

168 Restructuring and related expenses —

10

—

17 Discontinued operation income —

—

—

(834) Other non-recurring items(1) —

—

(1,477)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,758

$ 8,552

$ 19,765

$ 15,077 Net Income Margin 13.0 %

15.6 %

13.6 %

15.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.2 %

18.8 %

19.8 %

17.7 %





















(1) Represents a one-time adjustment reducing commission expense, which resulted from the branch conversions. In January 2024, nine of our Branches converted to Corporate Branches. Upon conversion, agents of the newly converted Corporate Branches became employees and received salaries, employee benefits, and bonuses for services rendered instead of commissions. As a result, we released a portion of the unpaid commissions related to the converted branches that we no longer are required to settle.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 7,400

$ 6,918

$ 17,154

$ 16,709 Purchase of property and equipment (39)

(30)

(47)

(54) Tax distribution to members(1) (3,685)

(5,186)

(6,104)

(6,927) Acquisition-related expenses —

168

—

168 Net cash flow provided by operating activities from

discontinued operation —

—

—

(839) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 3,676

$ 1,870

$ 11,003

$ 9,057





















(1) Tax distributions to members represents the amount distributed to the members of TWFG Holding Company, LLC in respect of their income tax liability related to the net income of TWFG Holding Company, LLC allocated to its members.

Key Performance Indicators The following presents the disaggregation of Total Written Premium by offerings, business mix and line of business (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total

Amount

% of Total Offerings:





























Insurance Services





























Agency-in-a-Box $ 256,203

65 %

$ 263,436

80 %

$ 475,139

66 %

$ 476,818

80 % Corporate Branches 78,169

20

12,482

4

136,053

19

20,870

4 Total Insurance Services 334,372

85

275,918

84

611,192

85

497,688

84 TWFGMGA 59,263

15

51,258

16

103,709

15

94,872

16 Total written premium $ 393,635

100 %

$ 327,176

100 %

$ 714,901

100 %

$ 592,560

100 %































Business Mix:





























Insurance Services





























Renewal business $ 260,121

66 %

$ 214,964

66 %

$ 474,598

66 %

$ 381,515

64 % New business 74,251

19

60,954

19

136,594

19

116,173

20 Total Insurance Services 334,372

85

275,918

85

611,192

85

497,688

84 TWFGMGA





























Renewal business 43,825

11

43,672

13

79,289

11

79,734

13 New business 15,438

4

7,586

2

24,420

4

15,138

3 Total TWFG MGA 59,263

15

51,258

15

103,709

15

94,872

16 Total written premium $ 393,635

100 %

$ 327,176

100 %

$ 714,901

100 %

$ 592,560

100 %































Written Premium Retention:





























Insurance Services



94 %





96 %





95 %





95 % TWFG MGA



85





87





84





90 Consolidated



93





94





93





94































Line of Business:





























Personal lines $ 322,349

82 %

$ 262,695

80 %

$ 577,213

81 %

$ 469,265

79 % Commercial lines 71,286

18

64,481

20

137,688

19

123,295

21 Total written premium $ 393,635

100 %

$ 327,176

100 %

$ 714,901

100 %

$ 592,560

100 %

































SOURCE TWFG, Inc.