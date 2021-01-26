TWFG Insurance Celebrates 20 Years of Unprecedented Growth and Innovation

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TWFG Insurance is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, reflecting on two decades of resilience and innovation. From an initial $10,000 investment, Gordy Bunch, Founder and CEO, has led his team to over $800 Million in annual sales from the TWFG Family of companies. TWFG Insurance Services with over 411 retail locations nationally, over 3,000 independent agents in its MGA, Twico — The Woodlands Insurance Company, eVo Agency Management System, Penguin Insurance Services, and TWFG Premium Finance.

The celebrations will culminate at The TWFG National Convention from July 15th – 17th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriot. Over 800 Agents, Producers, and Home Office Staff, and over 60 carrier and financial partners are expected to attend what is likely to be a hybrid event. "More than ever, our connectedness as the TWFG Family is crucial and what differentiates us from others who try to emulate our model. We grow year after year because we know we're stronger together, and more importantly, we're in it together," says Katherine Nolan, Chief Operating Officer since 2009.

"We are positioned for exceptional growth in the coming year and well into the future," says Bunch. "We celebrate our accomplishments but are not ones to rest on our laurels. There are many growth opportunities and innovative technology solutions to be created for our industry, with the ultimate goal of providing coverage and peace-of-mind for our customers while paving the way for our agents to build successful businesses. We've only just begun."

TWFG is currently ranked number one in Texas and Louisiana for personal lines, number 10 nationally for personal lines, and number 27 nationally for all lines amongst independently owned insurance agencies per The Insurance Journal.

For further information, please contact Gordy Bunch at [email protected]

SOURCE TWFG Insurance Services, LLC