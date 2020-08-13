TWFG Insurance Ranks 27th Among Insurance Journal's Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TWFG Insurance was named to Insurance Journal's annual Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report, marking their sixteenth consecutive appearance on the list. For the third year in a row, TWFG Insurance ranks 27th among 2020s top 100 insurance companies in the nation, with over $600 million in written property and casualty premiums and over $83 million in total revenue. TWFG also ranks 10th among the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies in the nation and 1st in its home state of Texas and Louisiana.

"Being a part of the Top 100 is a tremendous honor," said Gordy Bunch, Founder, President, and CEO of TWFG Insurance. "Given that there are over 38,000 agencies in the U.S., being among the Top 100 puts our organization alongside the best in our business. The hard work and commitment of everyone here at TWFG Insurance have allowed us to grow from 88th on the list to 27th in just 15 short years, an incredible feat."

With a focus on innovation and customer service, TWFG Insurance continues to find and create best practices that provide clients with trusted access to insurance, allowing for growth while also maintaining a high standard of customer care. Looking forward, TWFG Insurance is dedicated to advancing last year's growth throughout 2020 by focusing on adaptation. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift the way business is conducted, TWFG has significantly invested in technology and digital platforms that allow its agents to serve their customers virtually without sacrificing the integrity and commitment they have become known for.

Each year Insurance Journal gives a glimpse at some of the nation's most successful independent insurance agencies and brokerages within their Top 100 issue. Each year's Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for the previous year and comprises only those agencies whose business is primarily retail, not wholesale. According to Insurance Journal, "All information in this report has been garnered from voluntary online submissions from agencies and brokerages and best estimates based on other public information sources."

