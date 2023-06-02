TWi Biotechnology Exploring Promising Treatment for Granuloma Annulare (GA)

News provided by

TWi Biotechnology,Inc

02 Jun, 2023, 03:51 ET

Company and Yale University Hospital seeking participants with GA for Phase 1 trials of medicine FDA-approved for other ailments

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TWi Biotechnology (TWiB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in development of repositioned drugs for unmet medical needs, is currently seeking participants for a Phase 1 clinical trial of a topical gel called tofacitinib for the treatment of granuloma annulare (GA). The TWiB team and collaborating physicians invite eligible individuals to participate in this groundbreaking study at Yale University Hospital.

Individuals with GA or friends and family members can find study information at: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05580042?cond=Granuloma+Annulare&draw=2&rank=4.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Olszewski
Study Coordinator
+1-203-785-5505
[email protected]

GA is a rare skin condition affecting approximately 330,000 cases in the US, predominantly in women. It is characterized by raised bumps in a ring pattern, most commonly on the hands and feet, and while it is neither contagious nor causes pain, it can cause a high degree of self-consciousness. This can be particularly detrimental to patients with long-term cases or a highly visible rash, who can suffer from emotional distress.

The disease is poorly understood and has no effective treatment, Dr. William Damsky, MD, PhD of Yale School of Medicine — the clinical trial's principal investigator — has already conducted a small-scale study showing that oral tofacitinib, a type of medicine called a JAK inhibitor, shows promise for GA — treatment with tofacitinib both improved skin disease and reduced circulating inflammatory biomarkers in all GA patients.

The current trial, using a topical treatment already approved for oral use to treat other, more common ailments, represents a significant step towards addressing this unmet medical need.

Repurposing an FDA-approved medicine

The oral formulation of tofacitinib has already been FDA approved to treat such ailments as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, polyarticular course juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The topical gel formulation of tofacitinib (AC-1101), which is being tested in this clinical trial, is applied topically to the skin and tends to have lower systemic exposure compared to the oral route.

Addressing gaps in treatment

Channeling science and integrity to alleviate the suffering of patients, TWi Biotechnology specializes in rare diseases and dermatological diseases associated with inflammation or inflammatory conditions — typically helping patients that have been left behind by the larger pharmaceutical industry. TWi Biotechnology's specialty of developing drugs for unmet medical needs focuses on drug repositioning — repurposing already-approved treatments for a different ailment. In particular, the company has demonstrated leadership in developing treatments for rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa simplex and GA.

About TWi Biotechnology

TWi Biotechnology, Inc (TWi Biotechnology) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company based in Taipei, Taiwan specializing in the development of repositioned drugs for unmet medical needs, especially in rare diseases associated with inflammation or inflammatory conditions.

Established in July 2010, TWi Biotechnology is expanding its product pipeline through in-licensing and internal research. TWi Biotechnology's product development pipeline includes two drug candidates for treating epidermolysis bullosa simplex and immunodermatology diseases. With its extensive experience in clinical, pre-clinical, animal pharmacology/toxicology studies, domestic and international regulatory standards, and deep knowledge in international patent protection and the specialty drug market in the US, TWi Biotechnology is in a leading position to develop new treatments in these therapeutic areas.

For more information, please visit: www.twibiotech.com.

Media Contact: Michelle Chen, [email protected]

SOURCE TWi Biotechnology,Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.