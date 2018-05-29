Twice As Good Receives Multiple Silver and Bronze Telly Awards

The Telly Awards www.TellyAwards.com is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards received over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants were judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates.

Twice as Good http://twiceasgoodshow.com/ is an educational travel and cooking show for kids airing on PBS stations across the country featuring twin sisters Hadley Robertson and Delaney Robertson. Each episode is filmed in a featured city, state or region and highlights a renowned local guest chef cooking signature recipes alongside the co-hosts. In between recipes, the show introduces its viewers to the history and culture and science of the featured location. Twice As Good uses its recipes and ingredients as a platform to teach science, geography, math, and history. Now in its sixth season, Twice As Good is distributed to the PBS community across the country by NETA (the National Educational Telecommunications Association) and produced and presented in association with New Hampshire Public Television.

