Twice as Nice: Cricket Wireless Earns Second J.D. Power Award in Two Straight Weeks

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power released its 2019 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Full-Service Study Volume 2, and Cricket Wireless, with 862 points, earned the top spot among all non-contract full-service carriers. This is the second year in a row Cricket has finished first in the Purchase Experience study and is Cricket's fourth J.D. Power award out of the last six eligible studies.

Atlanta-based Cricket Wireless earned this award by outscoring the non-contract full-service industry average by 11 points, according to the study. In addition to winning this award Cricket Wireless, part of the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, is the nation's fastest-growing prepaid provider since 2017, with more than 10 million subscribers.

"Taking home the highest ranking in both J.D. Power Purchase Experience and Customer Care studies shows the attention we pay to every detail of the customer journey is resonating," said John Dwyer, President of the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio (which includes Cricket Wireless). "Cricket saw its lowest churn of all time in second quarter. These awards demonstrate the reason customers are staying with us. When customers purchase products and services from us, it's an easy, high-quality experience that leaves them smiling."

Dwyer added, "I'd like to personally thank our employees and the network of Authorized Retailers across the country who live and breathe the Cricket brand every day."

Now in their 16th year of publication, the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Full-Service Performance Study evaluates the experience of customers who use any one of three purchase channels: phone calls with sales representatives, visits to a retail wireless store, or online/website.

The studies measure purchase experience satisfaction in six areas (in order of importance): store sales representatives, website, offerings and promotions, phone sales representatives, store facility, and cost of service.

The studies were fielded from January through June 2019.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network*. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. AT&T's Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, is the nation's fastest-growing prepaid provider since 2017**. Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You're on Cricket.



Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. Coverage not available everywhere. © 2019 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.



* Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed areas. Coverage not avail. everywhere.

** As of second quarter 2019 earnings.

