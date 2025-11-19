Twice in one year: Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke Earn Top Marks from The Leapfrog Group during Fall, Spring 2025 Grading Periods

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in 2025, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke, part of South Florida's Memorial Healthcare System, have each earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization. The Fall 2025 grades underscore both hospitals' ongoing commitment to clinical excellence, high reliability, and putting patient safety at the forefront of every decision.

Memorial Hospital Miramar achieved its fifth consecutive "A" grade, maintaining top-tier performance over the past three years. This distinction places the hospital among a select group nationwide that consistently demonstrates the highest standards in preventing medical errors, injuries, and infections.

"Earning another 'A' this Fall from The Leapfrog Group reflects the rigorous standards our team upholds to ensure patients receive safe, high-quality care," said Stephen Demers, Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Memorial Hospital Pembroke also received an "A" in the Fall grading period. Marking its second consecutive high achievement for the calendar year.

"Earning an 'A' from The Leapfrog Group for the second time in 2025 is a proud moment for our team and a clear reflection of our commitment to patient safety," said Felicia Turnley, Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Hospital Pembroke. "It takes focus, teamwork, and accountability at every level to achieve this distinction in one year."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only ratings program focused exclusively on hospital safety, using more than 30 national performance measures to assign a letter grade— "A" through "F"— to general hospitals nationwide.

Grades are issued twice per year and are peer-reviewed and fully transparent. Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke also earned top marks in May 2025.

"Achieving an 'A' Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We applaud Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke for putting patients first and delivering the highest standard of care."

Visit Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade to see hospital-specific grades and learn how to stay safe during a hospital stay.

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System