Twickenham House Achieves Prestigious Wedding Industry Recognition With Triple Honors

JEFFERSON, N.C., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twickenham House, the premier mountain estate venue in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is proud to announce its recognition with three distinguished wedding industry awards, marking an exceptional start to 2025. The venue has been honored with The Knot Best of Weddings 2025, the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award 2025, and induction into both platforms' prestigious Hall of Fame.

Twickenham House is a grand historic wedding venue in the Blue Ridge Mountains, perched at an elevation of 4,600 feet, offering stunning views. Love is in the air. Twickenham House Grand Hall is a stunning venue for events.

These accolades underscore Twickenham House's unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled wedding experience, as determined by authentic reviews from countless satisfied couples. The Hall of Fame induction particularly recognizes the venue's consistent excellence and dedication to creating memorable celebrations, giving our clients the confidence that they are choosing a venue of the highest standard.

"These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to providing couples with not just a venue but a truly magical wedding experience," said Leigh Powers, Director of Planning and Events at Twickenham House. "Our unique offering of a three-day wedding weekend allows couples to fully immerse themselves in their celebration while enjoying quality time with loved ones."

Perched at 4,600 feet in the North Carolina mountains, Twickenham House is a majestic 420-acre private estate that offers couples exclusive use of the entire property. The dramatic cliffside location showcases breathtaking long-range mountain views, creating an extraordinary backdrop for ceremonies, rehearsal dinners, and festivities. The elevated setting ensures comfortable summer celebrations with natural cooling and low humidity from mountain breezes, setting it apart from wedding venues at lower elevations.

What makes Twickenham House genuinely exceptional:

Complete Privacy: Exclusive use of the elegant Twickenham Manor House, Twinkie Guest House, indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces, and a reception at The Grand Hall ensures an intimate, undisturbed celebration.

Spectacular Views: Dramatic cliffside vistas provide an awe-inspiring backdrop for photography and outdoor events

Extended Celebration: The signature three-day wedding weekend format eliminates the typical rush of a single-day event, allowing couples to create lasting memories with their guests

Full-Service Excellence: An on-site professional team including expert event planners, an executive chef with an entire catering team, housekeeping staff, and a dedicated site crew ensures seamless event execution

Luxury Accommodations: The Manor House and Twinkie Guest House provide sophisticated lodging for the wedding party and family members for up to 50, with an additional 16 in the neighboring Phoenix Lodge.

provide sophisticated lodging for the wedding party and family members for up to 50, with an additional 16 in the neighboring Phoenix Lodge. All-Season Appeal: The mountain-top setting offers stunning backdrops throughout the year, from vibrant spring blooms to dramatic fall foliage

"What sets Twickenham House apart is our ability to offer guests a stress-free experience where every detail is thoughtfully managed by our professional team," added Leigh. "While we're honored by these wedding industry accolades, our venue and expert staff are equally equipped to host exceptional corporate retreats, family reunions, and holiday celebrations. Our combination of privacy, luxury amenities, and comprehensive event planning services makes Twickenham House the ideal setting for any significant gathering."

The venue's recent accolades reflect feedback from numerous couples who praised Twickenham House's attention to detail, professional staff, breathtaking views, and unique offering of a complete wedding weekend experience.

For more information about Twickenham House or to schedule a tour of the estate, please visit https://www.twickenhamhouse.com/ or contact Leigh at 828-783-8942.

About Twickenham House:

Twickenham House is a premier mountain estate venue in Jefferson, North Carolina. It offers exclusive use of a 420-acre private estate for destination weddings, corporate events, family reunions, and celebrations. With its elevated location, dramatic mountain views, professional on-site staff, and comprehensive amenities, Twickenham House provides an unparalleled setting for elegant gatherings and events.

Contact: Twickenham House

Jocelyn Hunter

828-719-9687

SOURCE Twickenham House