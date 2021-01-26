'Twif: To-do What I Fear', an app to realize one's true potential and improve productivity

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator of 'Worry Watch' app is pleased to announce the release of 'Twif: To-do What I Fear', a free mental health and productivity app that helps to unlock one's potential by overcoming fears. Twif app is designed based on the principle of habituation where one is encouraged to face fears gradually and progressively. The app comes with pre-defined 25 common fears (such as fear of change, fear of communication, fear of failure to name a few), 50 strategies to challenge them and can be customized to add one's own fears and strategies as well.

"Twif app is a great complement to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) in between sessions helping people to continuously work on their cognitions and fears for leading a fulfilling life" says Dr. Liz Matheis, a licensed clinical psychologist.

Twif app generates statistics with insights to help identify the cognitive bias patterns behind the fears to balance the 10 life aspects (such as social, financial, occupational to name a few). The app shows a calendar view with the fear fought days as streaks to help keep up the momentum and form a habit of challenging the fears every day. It also helps build a positive attitude through 100 motivational affirmation cards with optional daily and weekly reminders and can be customized to add one's own affirmations and notes as well.

Other notable features include a journal to relish the fears fought, automated data sync across devices under same iCloud account, biometric or passcode option to protect the journal entries, widget tracker to quickly glance the statistics and exportable cards to easily share the accomplishments with others. The app also offers plenty of customizations including 11 colorful themes with matching icons, beautiful fonts and automated dark mode feature.

Twif app is released as a free universal app available worldwide exclusively through the App Store for iPhone, iPad and Mac. The free version has few limitations which can be unlocked by purchasing an annual subscription for $11.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies). Twif app is not intended to substitute or replace professional medical advice or treatment of your physician or therapist. If you have a medical condition or health concern you should always consult with a physician or other qualified health care professional.

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1534831294

Preview Video (30 seconds): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IygLQ0e0aZw

Website: https://www.twif.app

Press Kit (zip): https://www.twif.app/prkit.zip

Contact Information:

Name: Akilan Rajendran

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 408 664 0096

About the developer: Akilan Rajendran is an independent developer focused on developing mental health wellbeing & self-care apps. His other app 'Worry Watch' is widely appreciated by users and mental health advocates.

