Twigby Announces Incredible Year End Savings - Half Price Phone Service Plans

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New customers that bring a phone number to Twigby will get 50% off their first 6 months of service.

Twigby is keeping its good year rolling with an incredible offer that is designed for value conscious consumers in search of a new carrier. Starting December 2nd, all new customers that switch to Twigby and bring their number will get 50% OFF any plan, for the first 6 months of service.

Example of the savings:

10GB + Unlimited Talk & Text = $17.50 instead of $35

5GB + Unlimited Talk & Text = $12.50 instead of $25

3GB + Unlimited Talk & Text = $10 instead of $20

Here's how to make the simple switch to Twigby

Sign up for service at twigby.com and be sure to select to keep your current number

Activate service on an existing phone or wait for the new one to arrive

Offer is good through January 10, 2021 . Limit 10 discounted lines per account

For more information or to sign up for this limited time holiday offer, visit twigby.com.

Why switch to Twigby? We hoped you would ask.

Twigby is powered by two of the nation's largest networks. Plus, plans now start at just $4.50 a month and have no contracts! Twigby also offers a straightforward 30-day risk-free guarantee so that you can be confident in your decision to switch. Plus, we are proud to say that we maintain a 98% customer satisfaction rating!

What phones will work with Twigby Phone Service?



At Twigby, we do allow users to bring their own phones, so there is a good chance your current phone will work with Twigby! You can easily check your phone's compatibility at twigby.net/byod.

If it is compatible, you'll be guided through our simple check out process. If it is not compatible - no need to worry, we have great phones at even better prices. If you need any help along the way, click the orange "Chat Now" button on the bottom of our page, and one of our awesome support reps will be glad to assist in getting you activated!

About Twigby



We believe that the traditional phone service "one price fits all" model across only one network is simply outdated. This premise has made Twigby one of the fastest growing U.S. providers.

SOURCE Twigby

