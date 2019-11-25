Twilight Holiday Market to Open in De La Guerra Plaza and Casa de la Guerra December 6th to 23rd, 2019

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Barbara Trading Post, a Veteran, Woman & Minority owned organization, announces the Twilight Holiday Market in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

The Twilight Holiday Market opens for business December 6th, and will run for 18 straight days, closing December 23rd. It will include Artisan vendors, food and beverage, live music, a beer and wine garden, Santa Claus for photos, and a kid's corral. Nearly 400,000 people are expected to attend.

Enjoying A Warm Beverage at the Twilight Holiday Market presented by the Santa Barbara Trading Post Shopping for One-of-a-Kind Gifts at the Twilight Holiday Market presented by the Santa Barbara Trading Post

The evening market will have a 600sqft tent in De La Guerra Plaza, and spaces available at the historic Casa de la Guerra courtyard featuring day vendors.

The Twilight Market at De La Guerra Plaza is being held in a high-end "luxury" tent with side walls, flooring, heat, and French doors, spanning the length of the plaza. The tent will host up to 70 vendors, with most stalls measuring 8' by 6', and a few larger configurations. Market hours are Monday through Saturday 4:00pm to 10:00pm, and Noon to 6:00pm Sundays. A few stalls remain available for the 18-day run.

In Casa de la Guerra there will be 30 8'x5' stalls available for a day rate, with hours of operation from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

Santa Barbara Trading Post, Santa Barbara City officials, Cultivate Events, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, and the SB Downtown Organization, among others, have collaborated to bring this holiday experience to the public in the heart of downtown. Advertising through the City, online, local papers, radio, and social media are engaged to promote the Twilight Holiday Market.

Vendors interested in selling their goods, arts and crafts, clothing, novelties, holiday items and more should inquire immediately. Corporate Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Vendors should send an email to: 229915@email4pr.com

The Twilight Holiday Market was created as a new home for the displaced vendors who were preparing to participate in the former Night Market. That market was suddenly cancelled in late October, with no notice or immediate refund to more than 100 small businesses.

For further information regarding the Twilight Holiday Market or Santa Barbara Trading Post, to schedule an interview, or inquire about vendor and sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Vashti Wilson

805-203-6395

229915@email4pr.com

