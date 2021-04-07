Twilight Homes New Home Innovations in the Time of Covid-19

"Our Total Value Package includes over $52,000 in standard features, raising the bar in new home construction, quality, and energy efficiency," said Vincent Pizzonia, co-owner. "In light of the pandemic, we started including MERV-16 air filters and UV light systems to increase the comfort and safety of everyone living in our new sale homes at no extra charge to our clients."

Twilight Homes chose the MERV-16 filtration system because of the MERV-16's ability to filter out over 95% of air pollutants, including dust, dander, pollen, tobacco smoke, and bacteria. This is the same level of filtration used for hospital inpatient care and general surgery.

Twilight Homes didn't stop there. After extensive research, the local homebuilder discovered UV air purification systems, which drastically reduce bacteria, viruses, and mold in the HVAC systems of their homes. Being a company that values the environment and lowering their homeowner's monthly bills, Twilight Homes ensured this additional cleansing system is energy efficient and environmentally friendly. The UV air purification system is available in Twilight's Signature and Custom Series homes.

Twilight Homes is a Build Green NM Certified builder. "We take our commitment to the environment and to our community seriously, which is why all of our homes come equipped with energy efficient features, like blown-in insulation, LED lighting, and more," said co-owner Tim McNaney.

Twilight Homes has been providing unmatched quality and upgraded standard features to all their homeowners for over ten years. With over one thousand homes built locally, Twilight Homes understands the needs of New Mexico's families and the best way to provide Total Value in their lives. Co-owners Vincent Pizzonia and Tim McNaney are committed to ensuring their customers have a safe, healthy, and beautiful home to call their own.

Twilight Homes offers a variety of home options for all New Mexicans to choose from. Contact them today to learn more and find a homesite near you.

For more information, visit their website, twilighthomesnm.com, and call (505) 705-8234.

SOURCE Twilight Homes