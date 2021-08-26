Twilio, Vonage and Sinch driving the CPaaS Market with Record High Growth

While Twilio is the clear worldwide market share leader, vendors like Vonage, Sinch, bandwidth, MessageBird, and 8x8 have stronger market share positions across the regional markets driven by their successful focus on areas of local expertise. This is illustrated in the APAC region where Vonage is the #1 CPaaS vendor followed by Twilio and Sinch.

The CPaaS market is on track to exceed $5B in 2021 with each of the major four regions driving the strong growth. In 2Q 21, APAC clocked the fastest y/y growth exceeding 55%.

"Today the primary application for CPaaS is consumer based SMS, providing transactional connectivity between mobile devices and emerging cloud services. We believe the technology is poised to provide significant enhancements to business communications and sophisticated customer service applications, driving this market to the $14B mark by 2025. We believe we are at the beginning of the CPaaS evolution as sophisticated customer engagement and advanced communications can become the key building blocks of future communication tools," said Fazil Balkaya, Principal Analyst at Synergy Research Group.

