Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort Celebrates Grand Opening of Hard Rock Sportsbook

News provided by

Navajo Gaming

07 Jul, 2023, 08:48 ET

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) and Hard Rock Digital proudly announce the grand opening of the Hard Rock Sportsbook at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort in Flagstaff, Arizona. Arizona baseball legend Luis Gonzalez will headline the sportsbook's Grand Opening celebration, which will be held Saturday, July 8 starting at 2pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaways, and opportunities to win sports memorabilia, a TV, and Bonus Bets.

The Sportsbook sits adjacent to the remodeled sports bar and restaurant at Twin Arrows and features eight kiosks and two betting windows.

 "We are very pleased to take this next step forward in our partnership with the Hard Rock Sportsbook Team," stated Brian Parrish, CEO for Navajo Gaming. "Our two organizations continue to work seamlessly together in pursuit of NNGE being able to offer our guests outstanding products, values, services, and experiences with Event Wagering. We have a long-term relationship that's evolving and getting stronger every day. Please join us for the Grand Opening on July 8th at 2pm in our new Sportsbook at the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort."

"We're excited to introduce our retail sports betting experience in Arizona and celebrate the grand opening of Hard Rock Sportsbook at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort," said Marlon Goldstein, CEO for Hard Rock Digital. "Navajo Gaming has been an incredible partner and we're looking forward to continuing to grow our relationship."

NNGE and Hard Rock Digital originally partnered to launch mobile sports betting in Arizona in February 2022, and the same frictionless experience found in the highly-rated Hard Rock Sportsbook app serves as the basis for its easy-to-use kiosks. Similar to the online experience, Hard Rock Sportsbook at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort will offer pre-game, in-game, and futures markets across all major sports, including Same Game Parlays, head-to-head bets, and play-by-play betting.

The Navajo Nation is the largest federally-recognized Native American Nation in the US with an enrolled membership of approximately 401,000 and trust lands totaling 27,000 square miles. The NNGE, as an enterprise of the Navajo Nation operates five gaming and hospitality facilities across Arizona and New Mexico. NNGE manages all gaming at its casinos and travel plaza. Hard Rock Digital was launched in 2020 as the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis.

NNGE is one of many Navajo Nation-owned and operated enterprises that is charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues and stimulating incremental economic development. www.navajogaming.com and Facebook page.

Visit HardRockSportsbook.com, HardRockDigital.com or follow @HardRockSB or @HardRockDigital on Twitter.

Media Contact:
Heather Austin
602-738-9252
[email protected]

SOURCE Navajo Gaming

