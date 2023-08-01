Twin Bridge Capital Partners Expands Investor Relations Team with New Hire

Megan Bogner Joins as Senior Associate

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Bridge Capital Partners ("Twin Bridge") a private equity firm that targets investments in the North American small and lower middle market, today announced it has hired Megan Bogner as a senior associate on the firm's investor relations team.

Megan Bogner, Senior Associate, Twin Bridge Capital Partners

"We are tapping Megan's expertise at just the right time, as we have significantly expanded our global investor base over the past few years," said Matt Petronzio, partner at Twin Bridge. "Megan has worked with some of the premier middle market firms through some of their most pivotal fund raises. She will make an excellent addition to our team as we continue to deploy capital across our strategies."

Ms. Bogner comes to Twin Bridge from Acalyx Advisors, an independent firm that specializes in advisory, private placement and investor relations for alternative asset management firms. Prior to Acalyx, Ms. Bogner worked with Citigroup Inc. as an analyst in the Private Funds Group and Foreign Exchange Sales. She earned a BSM in Finance from Tulane University and is a member of the Women's Association of Venture and Equity (WAVE) and Women Investing for a Sustainable Economy (WISE).

"I am excited to join this exceptional team during a period of significant growth for the firm," Ms. Bogner said. "Twin Bridge is one of the leading investors in this area of the market and are known for their commitment to meeting the needs of limited partners. I look forward to helping the team build on that reputation."

About Twin Bridge Capital Partners

Twin Bridge Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm with deep experience investing in the North American small and lower middle market buyout industry. The firm seeks to invest in leveraged buyout funds and equity co-investments across multiple industries. Twin Bridge has raised more than $4 billion in capital since its founding in 2005. More information is available at www.twinbridgecapital.com.

