Twin Bridge Capital Partners Hires Brad Wrege as Senior Associate

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Bridge Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in the small and lower middle-market, today announced that Brad Wrege has joined the firm as a Senior Associate in the firm's Winston-Salem office. In this role, Mr. Wrege will be responsible for assessing and executing new investment opportunities across the Twin Bridge platform.

"We are excited to welcome Brad to the firm. Brad deepens our bench strength in small market buyout research and analysis, and we are confident he will be a valuable contributor to our growing investment team," said Matt Petronzio, partner at Twin Bridge Capital Partners.

Mr. Wrege most recently served as a Senior Associate with Five Points Capital, where he co-led the Small Buyout Strategies platform. Prior to Five Points, Mr. Wrege was an Analyst at TrueBridge Capital Partners where he was responsible for diligencing venture capital funds and companies. He began his career at Atlas Diligence, a proprietary private equity manager research platform. Mr. Wrege received a BA in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Twin Bridge Capital Partners

Twin Bridge Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in the North American small and lower middle-market buyout industry. The firm seeks to invest in leveraged buyout funds and non-control equity co-investments across multiple industries. Twin Bridge has raised more than $2.5 billion in capital since its founding in 2005. More information is available at www.twinbridgecapital.com.

