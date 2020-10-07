Twin Bridge Capital Partners Hires Darren Pearl as Head of Investor Relations

"We are extremely fortunate to have Darren join our team as our Head of Investor Relations," said Matt Petronzio, Partner at Twin Bridge Capital Partners. "Darren brings a wealth of experience and relationships with some of the world's leading investors and we believe he will be a valuable resource for our growing global investor base."

Before joining Twin Bridge, Mr. Pearl spent over eight years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, most recently as Vice President, Alternative Investments, where he was responsible for managing Goldman Sachs' relationships with private equity, hedge fund, and private credit clients. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Pearl worked at Morgan Stanley for over five years in equity syndications.

Mr. Pearl received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Economics, Managerial and Organizational Behavior, and General Management, and a BA in Finance from the University of Miami.

"Twin Bridge has an exceptional reputation and decades of experience investing in the small and lower middle-market buyout space and I am excited to join this experienced team," commented Darren Pearl.

About Twin Bridge Capital Partners

Twin Bridge Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in the North American small and lower middle-market buyout industry. The Firm seeks to invest in leveraged buyout funds and non-control equity co-investments across multiple industries. Twin Bridge has raised more than $3 billion in capital since its founding in 2005. More information is available at www.twinbridgecapital.com.

