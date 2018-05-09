Twin Bridge Capital Partners Strengthens Investment Team, Hires New Principal

CHICAGO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Bridge Capital Partners, a middle-market private investment firm, today announced that Zach Schneider has joined the firm as a Principal. Mr. Schneider will support all investment underwriting and fundraising activities for Twin Bridge.

"We had the opportunity to work with Zach earlier in his career and he consistently impressed us with his drive, unique insights, and deep analytical skills. He will be a strong addition to our growing investment team," said Joe Dimberio, partner at Twin Bridge.

Zach Schneider, Principal, Twin Bridge Capital Partners

Prior to joining Twin Bridge, Mr. Schneider was an Assistant Vice President at Antares Capital, a $20 billion middle-market private credit investment firm. At Antares, Mr. Schneider managed distressed credit and minority equity positions and helped oversee the underwriting and approval process of new investments. Prior to that, Mr. Schneider held positions at Twin Bridge and Gaylor, Inc.

He earned his MBA from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business and BA from Purdue University. Mr. Schneider serves on the board of Cruisin' for a Cause, a charitable organization benefitting Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

The Twin Bridge team now consists of eleven professionals who possess deep private equity, finance, and operational expertise.

About Twin Bridge Capital Partners

Twin Bridge Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the North American middle-market buyout industry. The firm seeks to invest in leveraged buyout funds and non-control equity co-investments across multiple industries. Twin Bridge's senior investment professionals have completed over 250 middle-market investments totaling more than $3 billion of capital since 1998. More information is available at www.twinbridgecapital.com.

