Twin Cities-Based SynerFuse™ Is Among Top 10 Most Active International Neurostimulation Patent Applicants Over the Past Two Years

In the two-year period from June 1, 2019, through June 1, 2021, SynerFuse™ had 30 patent publications across the world relating to neuromodulation for the treatment of pain. This puts SynerFuse™ at parity with Abbott, Neuros Medical, and Avent and well within the "Top 10" applicants for patents in this space worldwide. With 29.1 percent of the patents published in "neuromodulation" and "dorsal root ganglion," SynerFuse is ahead of traditional powerhouses Abbott Labs (23.3 percent), Boston Scientific (13.6 percent), and Medtronic (8.7 percent).

"We pride ourselves on being innovative, but not for innovation's sake," said Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Greg Molnar, Ph.D. "We pursue and protect innovative therapies that we believe will deliver non-narcotic pain management approaches, provide surgeons better tools, improve public health, and develop better solutions for patients."

SynerFuse Vice President of Intellectual Property Chris Frank, JD; Attorney Jeffrey R. Stone of the business law firm Barnes & Thornburg LLP; and Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Officer, and Primary Inventor Dr. Greg Molnar have led the company's intellectual property efforts.

About Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP)

CLBP is defined as pain that continues for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute lower back pain has been treated. With 500,000 procedures performed annually, spinal fusion remains a common treatment for spinal instability, albeit with a high incidence of residual neuropathic pain. The continuum of increasingly ineffective opioid treatments, additional interventions and adjacent level spinal fusions leaves up to 46% of patients with significant, lingering pain, costing the U.S. healthcare system $20B per year and significantly affecting the quality of life of patients.

About SynerFuse

SynerFuse is a startup headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota—the heart of Medical Alley and the cradle of neuromodulation and medical device innovation. SynerFuse believes that individuals with chronic back pain and their providers deserve a better option than spinal fusion alone. Even when spinal fusion is successful, it can often result in residual chronic pain and use of addictive opioids. The company is working to create a new future of non-narcotic pain management for lower back pain with a patented therapy that integrates spinal fusion hardware, an active neuromodulation system, and sensors in a novel "smart" device. For more information on the company, please visit www.synerfuse.com.

