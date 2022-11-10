Twin Cities Elevators launches in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with Backing from ESI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and TWIN CITIES, Minn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Service LLC ("ESI"), a leading elevator service provider in the Midwest, has expanded its business into the Minneapolis and St. Paul market through the launch of Twin Cities Elevator. This expansion marks ESI's fifth new market entered in the last year.

ESI has partnered with Steve Fedel who will serve as President to establish Twin Cities Elevator. Steve is a proud Midwesterner and long-term Minnesota resident who relocated to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 1998 and never left. He is a nationally-recognized 20-year Minnesota elevator industry veteran, working solely in the Twin Cities market.

About this new venture Steve stated, "Customers in the Greater Twin Cities market are seeking an elevator industry partner who is dedicated to providing professional elevator service that is responsive to their needs. Our management team's nearly 50 years of local experience, combined with ESI's resources and our shared culture of serving customers, Twin Cities Elevator aims to fulfill that need."

ESI was founded over 30 years ago and has been family-owned since its inception. Today, ESI operates in six markets: Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Detroit, Toledo, Columbus, and now the Twin Cities. ESI will continue its growth by partnering with leading Independents in attractive markets and recruiting talented elevator mechanics, executives, and salespeople. Brett McCay, President of ESI, said, "We're excited to find experienced, like-minded entrepreneurs who share our values and our focus on customer service, and we welcome Steve and Twin Cities Elevator to the ESI family."

About ESI

ESI has served Michigan since 1987, performing elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, installation, and testing required by the State of Michigan to the commercial, municipal, industrial, and residential markets. ESI's team of highly skilled technicians and experienced staff can design, install, and maintain elevator systems that keep its customers' buildings running efficiently with the utmost respect for customers' operations. For additional information, visit www.esigr.com/

About Twin Cities Elevator

Twin Cities Elevator is an elevator service, repair, modernization and new construction company based in Bloomington, MN, serving the Greater Twin Cities and is backed with the resources of ESI. The Company will serve commercial, municipal, industrial and residential customers. Twin Cities Elevator is an active member of the Elevator Contractors of America (ECA) and all of its technicians are certified by the National Elevator Industry. For additional information, visit www.twincitieselevator.com

SOURCE Carroll Capital