Twin Cities Film Fest Announces 2020 Hybrid Film Fest & New Diversity Series Presented In Partnership With VumaTV

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Twin Cities Film Fest (TCFF) is pleased to announce that VumaTV, the only global streaming platform focused on unifying cultures through unique, diverse premium content, will be the official presenting sponsor of the 11th Annual Twin Cities Film Fest 2020. This year's festival, October 22nd through October 31st, will be presented in a hybrid model - virtual and in-theatre, in accordance with the state and health COVID-19 guidelines. All live events will be presented at select locations in St. Louis Park including the Showplace ICON Theaters at The Shops at West End. All virtual screenings and events will be accessible through TCFF STREAMS platform. The partnership between TCFF and VumaTV was born out of a shared desire to change the world through film. Just as TCFF showcases programming that is replete with diverse voices that challenge the status quo and shifts perceptions, VumaTV's mission is to bridge the gap between countries and cultures through access to diverse films, TV shows, and documentaries.

"Our goal is to bring authentic, premium quality content to consumers worldwide. We believe in providing a content experience that intentionally recognizes and celebrates race, ethnicity and culture. It is rare to identify truly like-minded organizations that share the same values and aspirations, and for that reason we are thrilled to champion TCFF," said Alberto Marzan, founder and CEO of VumaTV. "Our country, and Minnesota specifically, needs unification and there's no more powerful medium to activate our audiences then through quality content that resonates with how many of us live our lives. What better way to unify, than through film."

To kick-off the partnership, TCFF and VumaTV will unveil a new storytelling series titled, "Empower," focusing on content spotlighting the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community and artists. The multi-part series will kick-off on Tuesday, July 28th at 7 p.m. with a virtual roundtable discussion called Empower: Diverse Storytellers and will feature filmmakers, educators, social justice activists, and the CEO and founder of VumaTV, Alberto Marzan. The conversation will be broadcast LIVE on TCFF's Facebook Page and the recording of the event will also be posted on TCFF STREAMS and VumaTV, post event.

"We've focused on diverse storytellers that make meaningful, thought-provoking, high-production quality content since the beginning: HER Series, LGBTQ Series, Changemaker Series," said Jatin Setia, Executive Director, Twin Cities Film Fest. "Through our partnership with VumaTV, we'll be able to amplify more BIPOC voices and artists and bring their unique stories to our community."

The Executive Teams for TCFF and VumaTV are available for virtual interviews. To learn more about TCFF, its mission and programming for the year, please visit www.twincitiesfilmfest.org . To learn more about VumaTV's streaming platform and where to download the app and start streaming, please visit www.vumatv.com .

ABOUT TWIN CITIES FILM FEST

Twin Cities Film Fest (TCFF) is a Minneapolis-based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization founded by Executive Director Jatin Setia. Our mission is to build, support and enhance our visual arts community through providing local film artists with education, training, networking, and distribution and employment opportunities; provide art enthusiasts and advocates with access to regional and national film talent forging a rich social dialogue through film; and provide the state with a vehicle through which film production and exhibition can sustain the local film industry. TCFF welcomes donations throughout the year from members, individual donors, or corporations. To learn more about TCFF, or to become a member, visit twincitiesfilmfest.org .

ABOUT VumaTV

Vuma's name quite literally means "all together" and that meaning fluently translates into the mission of the streaming platform: to bring authentic multicultural content into the global limelight. Led by Founder and CEO Alberto Marzan, VumaTV's vision is to provide curated content for an underserved global multicultural audience— but the platform isn't meant to promote differences in a way that encourages those audiences to wall themselves off from the rest of the world. On the contrary, Vuma strives to provide a streaming service without borders, sharing content that intentionally recognizes and celebrates race, ethnicity, and intellect around the globe. The VumaTV app is available for download and streaming on iOs, Android, AppleTV, AndroidTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, and www.vumatv.com .

