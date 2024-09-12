Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to Host 2024 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project on St. Paul's Greater East Side

Weeklong National Event Includes Hosts Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and 4,000 Volunteers Building Affordable Housing

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will soon kick off the 2024 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, a weeklong homebuilding event. The project will run from Sunday, Sept. 29, through Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, and is the official launch of Twin Cities Habitat's construction efforts on The Heights housing development on St. Paul's Greater East Side. The Carter Work Project takes place over President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday (Oct. 1, 2024) and will be hosted by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who will build alongside more than 4,000 volunteers from across Minnesota and the country.

"To have the Carter Work Project come to St. Paul's Greater East Side and jumpstart The Heights development is a significant honor for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and all of our homeowners, partners, supporters and volunteers," said Chris Coleman, president and CEO of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. "It's a privilege to host the flagship event for Habitat for Humanity International along with hosts Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who continue to carry on President and the late Mrs. Carter's legacy. We are proud to demonstrate our organization's and Minnesota's commitment to advancing racial equity through homeownership here in St. Paul with this historic development."

The Heights is a 112-acre development in St. Paul's Greater East Side neighborhood that will be the future location of 147 Habitat homes. It will be the largest project ever done by Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. The Carter Work Project crew is set to help build the first 30 homes of the development during the event week. Applications are open now for The Heights and people making $50,000 to $100,000 (or more for larger household sizes) are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will host a public celebration for the Carter Work Project and to honor President Jimmy Carter's 100th Birthday at the Build Forward Bash on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at The Armory. The Build Forward Bash is a concert that is open to the public with performances by The Family Stone and St. Paul and the Minneapolis Funk All Stars. Property Brothers co-host, entrepreneur, and Habitat Humanitarian Jonathan Scott will emcee the Bash. Tickets to the Build Forward Bash are only $15 each and can be purchased at tchabitat.org/buildforwardbash.

Over its 40-year history, the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project has inspired more than 106,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,417 Habitat homes. Twin Cities Habitat was chosen as the host for the 2024 project, particularly because of its work to close the racial gap in homeownership and has been diligently working over the last year to prepare for the weeklong event.

"The Carter Work Project is an exciting chance to expand housing and homeownership opportunities in our city," said Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. "I'm grateful Habitat for Humanity chose The Heights this year, and can't wait to work alongside hundreds of volunteers to literally build the future of our East Side together."

Prospective homebuyers can learn more about becoming a homeowner at The Heights or other properties at home.tchabitat.org. To make a donation or learn other volunteer opportunities with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, visit tchabitat.org.

Media Assets: Broll, images and renderings from Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity can be found here. Broll and images from previous Carter Work Projects in Charlotte, North Carolina (2023) and Nashville, Tennessee (2019) can be found here (credit to Habitat for Humanity International).

About Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity brings people together to create, preserve, and promote affordable homeownership and advance racial equity in housing. Since 1985, more than 1,800 families have partnered with Twin Cities Habitat to unlock the transformational power of homeownership. Twin Cities Habitat is one of the highest-regarded Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide. www.tchabitat.org.

