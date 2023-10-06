Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to Host the 2024 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will host the 2024  Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, Habitat for Humanity International announced today. The news was shared with a ceremonial passing of the hammer between Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region and Twin Cities Habitat during the closing ceremony of this year's week-long blitz build in Charlotte.

President and CEO Chris Coleman receives the ceremonial hammer on behalf of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, host of the 2024 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project (from left: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Chip Carter, Becky Carter, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region President and CEO Laura Belcher, Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford)
"President and Mrs. Carter helped open doors for thousands of Habitat homeowners while advancing racial equity in housing," said Chris Coleman, president and CEO of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. "It is an honor to be selected as host of the 2024 Carter Work Project and carry on the Carters' inspiring legacy of service and generosity to others."

Over five days, more than 2,200 volunteers from around the world helped build 27 of the homes that will make up The Meadows at Plato Price, a west Charlotte neighborhood where a segregation-era, all-Black school that also served as a social and civic engagement hub for the Black community, once stood.

"It has truly been a blessing to watch everyone come together and 'get to work' the way President Carter has always encouraged us to do," said Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckord. "We are grateful for the inspiring demonstration of love here in Charlotte, and look forward to building more affordable homes in the Twin Cities next year."

