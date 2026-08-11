Twin Cities PBS Introduces Relish Presents: A New Three-Part Series Celebrating Minnesota's Culinary Storytellers

Documentary-style food series premieres August 22 on broadcast, streaming, and YouTube

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities PBS invites audiences to experience Minnesota's vibrant food community through a new lens with Relish Presents, a three-part series featuring six prominent Minnesota chefs, premiering Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 am across Twin Cities PBS broadcast and digital channels.

From the acclaimed Twin Cities PBS producers of the Daytime Emmy®-nominated and James Beard Media Award-winning series Relish, Relish Presents is a new collection of documentary-style short films that spotlight the chefs, makers, and stories shaping Minnesota's food culture. Each story offers an intimate portrait of a chef whose passion, creativity, and personal journey are helping shape the future of food in our state.

Relish Presents explores the conversations, traditions, and connections that food inspires. Each film invites audiences to discover the people, cultures, and communities that make Minnesota's culinary landscape so distinctive.

"Food has a remarkable way of bringing people together and opening the door to meaningful conversations," said co-producers Amy Melin and Brittany Shrimpton. "Relish Presents celebrates the individuals whose stories remind us that food is about much more than what's on the plate — it's about community, heritage, creativity, and connection."

Featured Chefs

Relish Presents features some of Minnesota's most celebrated culinary voices:

Alex Roberts of Alma and Brasa

Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel

Lachelle Cunningham of Healthy Roots Institute

Mecca Bos of BIPOC Foodways Alliance

Amalia Moreno-Damgaard of Culture Through Cuisine

Mateo & Erin Mackbee of Krewe

Relish Presents premieres on Saturday, August 22 at 10:30 am, airing on TPT 2 and streaming on YouTube and on the PBS App. Media can access a preview of the series and download press assets in the Relish Presents Press Room using the password "LetsEat."

About Twin Cities PBS:

Twin Cities PBS's mission is to enrich lives and strengthen our community through the power of media. Established nearly 70 years ago, Twin Cities PBS now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve citizens in new ways — with multiple broadcast channels, online teaching resources, educational outreach, and community engagement activities reaching millions of people each month. In addition to producing high-impact local films and series, Twin Cities PBS is also a national producer of content with a body of work that includes America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston, When Whales Walked, SciGirls, Hero Elementary, and our latest children's media program Skillsville. Over its history, Twin Cities PBS has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including Peabody awards and national and regional Emmy® Awards. Find more information at TPT.org.

Media Contact:

Amy Campbell

[email protected]

(952) 428-9369

SOURCE Twin Cities PBS