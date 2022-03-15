Twin Cities PBS premieres "Bring Her Home"

Documentary tells three Native women's stories for healing, hope against trauma of colonization

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities PBS (TPT) announces the release of its newest documentary, "Bring Her Home," which tells the story of three Indigenous women fighting to vindicate and honor their missing and murdered relatives. An activist, an artist and a politician each strive to find healing and hope for themselves and for their Native community. Co-produced with Vision Maker Media, an organization dedicated to empowering and engaging Native people to share stories, "Bring Her Home" will be broadcasted locally on TPT and nationally on PBS stations, and the film will be available for streaming on tpt.org starting March 21, 2022.

"Bring Her Home" explores a little-discussed human rights issue by following the stories of three Native women as they seek justice and honor for their murdered and missing relatives. Artist Angela Two Stars, activist Mysti Babineau and Representative Ruth Buffalo have all experienced and coped with the enduring trauma of colonization in their Indigenous communities. Within the framework of marching at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Rally and March, an annual community event honoring missing Native women, the film tells the stories of how these women have brought attention to the crisis while also providing encouragement to their communities.

"Native women make up less than 1% of the U.S. population, yet face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average," said Director and Producer Leya Hale of the

Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota and Diné Nations. "I've made it my obligation to not only highlight the challenges my people face, but to offer stories of resilience, healing, and hope to empower Indigenous communities near and far. It is my hope that this film will drive public awareness that will serve as a catalyst for conversation, cultural reclamation and ultimately, systemic change."

About Twin Cities PBS

Twin Cities PBS (TPT)'s mission is to enrich lives and strengthen our community through the power of media. Established 64 years ago, TPT now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve citizens in new ways — with multiple broadcast channels, online teaching resources, educational outreach and community engagement activities reaching more than 2 million people each month. Over its history, TPT has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including Peabody awards and national and regional Emmy® Awards. Find more information at tpt.org .

About Vision Maker Media

Vision Maker Media (VMM) is the premier source of public media by and about Native Americans since 1976. Our mission is empowering and engaging Native people to share stories. We envision a world changed and healed by understanding Native stories and the public conversations they generate. We work with VMM funded producers to develop, produce and distribute programs for all public media. VMM supports training to increase the number of American Indians and Alaska Natives producing public broadcasting programs. A key strategy for this work is in partnerships with Tribal nations, Indian organizations and Native communities. Vision Maker Media is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) , For more information visit visionmakermedia.org .

