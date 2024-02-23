Twin City Foods, Inc. and Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. Announce Strategic Merger

Twin City Foods, Inc.

23 Feb, 2024, 10:29 ET

STANWOOD, Wash., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading frozen food companies, Twin City Foods, Inc., and Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. have signed a Term Sheet to merge. While the terms of the merger are still being finalized, it is expected that post-merger Twin City Foods and Smith Frozen Foods will operate under a new parent company called TCF Holdings, Inc. The dynamic partnership represents a strategic alignment of resources and capabilities to meet customer's needs and meet market demand more effectively while supporting local farmers. The combination is expected to bring improved capabilities and efficiencies.

Twin City Foods takes pride in its over 80 years of leadership in the frozen food industry. From meticulous cultivation to seamless distribution, we commit to meeting the unique product and service requirements of our customers. We harvest our vegetables at the peak of freshness so that each consumer can enjoy the garden-fresh goodness in every one of our products.

Started in 1919 and with a processing facility in nature's backyard, Smith Frozen Foods brings wonderful vegetables from the ground to freezer in minimal time preserving the freshness you expect.

Regarding the expected benefits, Dale Goyer, COO of Twin City Foods said, "This marks a pivotal moment for Twin City Foods as we take a significant step in the path of strategic growth that we have set for the organization," and Smith Frozen Foods CEO, Gary Crowder said, "We expect customers to benefit from the synergies that the two companies will realize through the combination." The merger is expected to close in Q2 of 2024.

Visit www.tcfi.com for more information. Media contact is Tara Lervick-Whipple at [email protected].

About Twin City Foods, Inc.

Twin City Foods, Inc. has been a trusted name in the quick-frozen vegetable industry for over 80 years. Twin City Foods takes pride in its over 80 years of leadership in the frozen food industry. From meticulous cultivation to seamless distribution, we commit to meeting the unique product and service requirements of our customers. We harvest our vegetables at the peak of freshness so that each consumer can enjoy the garden- fresh goodness in every one of our products.

About Smith Frozen Foods, Inc.

Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. is a family-owned company started in 1919 by Albert Smith. Through the generations, the company was eventually purchased by Gordon and Sharon Smtih. Gordon left his law career, rolled up his sleeves, and brought a successful company to a whole new level. With increased productivity and cold storage, Smith Frozen Foods specializes in peas, corn, carrots, and lima beans. With a processing facility that is in nature's backyard, we bring these wonderful vegetables from ground to freezer in minimal time preserving the freshness you deserve.

SOURCE Twin City Foods, Inc.

