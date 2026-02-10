"Twin Cousins" Spark Radical Queer Joy with 100th Episode of Hit Podcast

Breaking the "LGBTQ+ Trauma" Narrative, Hosts Bryan and Jon Pivot to Celebration, High-Profile Guests, and Unapologetic Visibility.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a media landscape often defined by queer struggle, Bryan and Jon Ruiz—biological "twin cousins"—are proving that joy is the ultimate form of resistance. Today, the duo announces the milestone crossing of 100 episodes and the launch of their "Season of Celebration," a high-profile guest series dedicated to "radical queer joy."

Episodes released every Tuesday and Thursday. Experience the movement and join the conversation at OutLoudAndLaughing.com.

Bryan and Jon Ruiz - Out Loud and Laughing

Not Just a Podcast—A Purpose

While many LGBTQ+ platforms focus on the "survival" aspect of the community, "Out Loud and Laughing" is built on the foundation of thriving.

Unique Insight & Authority

Beyond their unique biological chemistry, Bryan and Jon have established 'Out Loud and Laughing' as a high-authority platform through a consistent 100-episode track record and a growing portfolio of industry-leading guests. The show has transitioned from a viral human-interest story into a primary destination for LGBTQ+ advocacy, featuring a diverse roster of activists, artists, and community icons.

"Laughter is the loudest way to take up space," says co-host Jon. "When we're laughing, we aren't just having fun—we're making a statement that joy is our right."

The Narrative Shift

The podcast serves as a direct solution to "trauma saturation" in media. By blending comedic chemistry with deep-dive interviews, Bryan and Jon have built a global community that views unapologetic visibility as a high-level advocacy tool.

"We aren't just talking to the community; we are laughing with them," says co-host Bryan. "Laughter is a form of resistance. When we choose to be loud and joyful, we are making a statement that we are here to stay."

