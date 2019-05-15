Twin Disc Announces Expansion in Wisconsin

The 39,000 square-foot North American Aftermarket Distribution Center offers three times the capacity of the current location, and provides dedicated aftermarket resources and shipping flexibility. It is located at 2000 S. Sylvania Avenue, Sturtevant, Wisconsin, adjacent to the I-94 Corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago and is just six miles west of the Global Manufacturing Headquarters in Racine.

The state-of-the-art facility has increased capacity and storage racking, uses advanced equipment including a Vertical Lift Module (VLM) for small components and applies lean strategies to create exceptional value for Twin Disc customers.

"The North American Aftermarket Distribution Center will be a much-needed hub for stocking and shipping all of our spare parts," said Jorge Colorado, director, aftersales & service of Twin Disc. "This added distribution space will improve and streamline our aftersales operations and provide a greater customer experience by increasing our efficiency."

Opening on May 14, 2019, with operations running at peak performance by June 3, 2019, the North American Aftermarket Distribution Center will allow Twin Disc to meet growing distribution and aftermarket demand.

More information about the company can be found at www.twindisc.com.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty, off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com .

