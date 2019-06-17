Twin Disc Appoints Feiertag as President and COO
Global leader in power transmission technology announces changes to its management team
Jun 17, 2019, 07:04 ET
RACINE, Wis., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), a global leader in power transmission technology for marine and land-based applications, has appointed James E. Feiertag as president and COO, effective May 1, 2019. Feiertag assumes the role of president, previously held by CEO John H. Batten, and replaces COO Mac Moore, who will retire May 31, 2019.
In this role, Feiertag will be responsible for overseeing the functions of operations, sales, marketing, distribution and engineering.
Since 2014, Feiertag has been president and CEO of Bemis Manufacturing Company in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. Prior to that, he was employed at Twin Disc for 14 years, most recently as executive vice president. During his tenure, he had a variety of global and regional responsibilities in operations, sales and marketing, distribution, engineering and global sourcing. Prior to joining Twin Disc in 2000, Jim spent 21 years at Rockwell Automation in various roles. Feiertag earned a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and an MBA from Marquette University.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jim back to Twin Disc," said John H. Batten, CEO of Twin Disc. "His leadership, knowledge and experience in our markets, coupled with his intimate knowledge of our company, will serve us well."
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty, off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.
Media Contact:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com
SOURCE Twin Disc, Inc.
Share this article