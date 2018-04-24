Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference

"The Offshore Technology Conference is one of the largest gatherings of rig builders, rig users and fracking professionals in the industry," said Dean Bratel, vice president of sales & applied technology at Twin Disc. "With more than 70,000 attendees expected, this show is a great opportunity to showcase Twin Disc products and solutions to businesses with which we can form mutually beneficial partnerships."

Those who stop by Twin Disc's booth will be able to see five Twin Disc products up close—two transmissions, two clutches and a pump drive:

TA90-8501 transmission – a 3,000-horse-power transmission for oil field fracking rigs

a 3,000-horse-power transmission for oil field fracking rigs TA90-7601 transmission – an updated version of the 7501 model that has a new output planetary arrangement, offering deeper gear ratios in all ranges

an updated version of the 7501 model that has a new output planetary arrangement, offering deeper gear ratios in all ranges RC314 dry clutch – one of Twin Disc's newest products, it is remote controlled, allowing users to operate it with a simple push of a button.

one of Twin Disc's newest products, it is remote controlled, allowing users to operate it with a simple push of a button. HP 1200 wet clutch – a full hydraulic wet clutch with a pump tower

clutch a full hydraulic wet clutch with a pump tower AM 345 pump drive – a three pad pump that is applicable for blenders

"We're going to have some of our latest products on display, with the 7601 transmission and RC314 clutch being relatively new to the marketplace," Bratel said. "We encourage those who both build and use rigs, particularly in the fracking industry, to come down and see how we can help them increase their equipment's performance. We offer support throughout our products' entire lifecycle, and can even collaborate to offer engineered solutions to meet the specific needs and unique challenges that our partners are facing in the industry."

For more information about Twin Disc and its products, visit www.twindisc.com. To learn more about the 2018 Offshore Technology Conference, visit http://2018.otcnet.org.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

