Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics Completes 2,000-Foot Track Expansion at Big Spring, Texas Transload Terminal

News provided by

Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics

Feb 25, 2026, 08:00 ET

BIG SPRING, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics (TETL) has completed a 2,000-foot track expansion at its Big Spring, Texas transload  terminal, increasing terminal capacity and strengthening its rail-served logistics infrastructure to support continued  growth in energy and industrial commodity volumes.

Continue Reading
Big Spring Track Expansion
Big Spring Track Expansion

The expansion brings the terminal's total rail footprint to more than 37,000 feet of track. The facility is served by Union  Pacific Railroad and operates 24/7 with in-house switching and material handling capabilities. The additional track capacity increases throughput for pipe and oversized materials while maintaining flexibility to handle a diverse mix of  commodities.

"With this expansion, we are increasing our ability to efficiently manage higher car volumes, improve velocity through  the terminal, and provide our customers with more reliable, scalable transload capacity," said Andy Branaugh,  President of Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics. "Big Spring is a strategic location for our network, and this investment  positions the terminal to support long-term customer growth." 

The expanded infrastructure provides customers with greater flexibility for transloading, reducing congestion, and  improving coordination across first- and last-mile logistics. The project is part of TETL's broader strategy to invest in rail infrastructure, expand terminal capacity, and enhance service reliability across its network.

About Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics

Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics (TETL) is a provider of rail-served terminal, transload, and logistics solutions  supporting the energy, industrial, and bulk commodity sectors across key U.S. markets. The company operates  strategically located rail transload terminals designed to optimize supply chain efficiency, terminal throughput, and  first- and last-mile logistics. With a focus on safety, operational reliability, and infrastructure investment, TETL delivers  scalable rail-to-truck and truck-to-rail transloading, storage, and material handling solutions that help customers  improve logistics performance and reduce transportation complexity.

Media Contact:
Tiffany Norwood, Director of Support Services
Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics, LLC
P: 713-429-8385
[email protected]
www.teterminals.com

SOURCE Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics Appoints Andy Branaugh as President

Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics Appoints Andy Branaugh as President

Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics, LLC (TETL), an industry leader in terminal and logistics management for rail services across the U.S., is proud to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics