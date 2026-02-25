Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics Completes 2,000-Foot Track Expansion at Big Spring, Texas Transload Terminal

BIG SPRING, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics (TETL) has completed a 2,000-foot track expansion at its Big Spring, Texas transload terminal, increasing terminal capacity and strengthening its rail-served logistics infrastructure to support continued growth in energy and industrial commodity volumes.

Big Spring Track Expansion

The expansion brings the terminal's total rail footprint to more than 37,000 feet of track. The facility is served by Union Pacific Railroad and operates 24/7 with in-house switching and material handling capabilities. The additional track capacity increases throughput for pipe and oversized materials while maintaining flexibility to handle a diverse mix of commodities.

"With this expansion, we are increasing our ability to efficiently manage higher car volumes, improve velocity through the terminal, and provide our customers with more reliable, scalable transload capacity," said Andy Branaugh, President of Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics. "Big Spring is a strategic location for our network, and this investment positions the terminal to support long-term customer growth."

The expanded infrastructure provides customers with greater flexibility for transloading, reducing congestion, and improving coordination across first- and last-mile logistics. The project is part of TETL's broader strategy to invest in rail infrastructure, expand terminal capacity, and enhance service reliability across its network.

About Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics

Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics (TETL) is a provider of rail-served terminal, transload, and logistics solutions supporting the energy, industrial, and bulk commodity sectors across key U.S. markets. The company operates strategically located rail transload terminals designed to optimize supply chain efficiency, terminal throughput, and first- and last-mile logistics. With a focus on safety, operational reliability, and infrastructure investment, TETL delivers scalable rail-to-truck and truck-to-rail transloading, storage, and material handling solutions that help customers improve logistics performance and reduce transportation complexity.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Norwood, Director of Support Services

Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics, LLC

P: 713-429-8385

[email protected]

www.teterminals.com

SOURCE Twin Eagle Terminals & Logistics