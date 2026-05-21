Twin Health Introduces Precision GLP-1 Stewardship Model, Helping Members Lose More Weight Without Long-Term Dependence

Digital Twin Care Platform supports sustained weight loss, shortens treatment, and lowers the total cost of care for employers and health plans

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Health, the first Digital Twin Care Platform for cardiometabolic health, today announced the launch of its GLP-1 Stewardship Model to reduce long-term dependence on GLP-1s. The Digital Twin Care Platform enables a precision approach to GLP-1 use for weight loss that shortens treatment duration, sustains weight loss, and lowers the total cost of care for employers and health plans, with flexible tools to manage spending.

GLP-1 Stewardship Model

"GLP-1 medications can be highly effective, but many care models fail to define an evidence-based strategy for treatment duration or medication discontinuation. As a result, patients are often left on therapy indefinitely, contributing to unnecessary long-term cost and pharmacologic dependence," said Dr. Lisa Shah, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Twin Health. "Our approach emphasizes stewardship of the entire treatment continuum, from start through maintenance, with a clear clinical framework for when therapy can be safely reduced and, when appropriate, discontinued."

Today, there is no clear standard for how long patients should stay on GLP-1s or how to safely come off. As a result, treatment often becomes open-ended, with limited visibility into when or how patients should taper or discontinue. Demand is growing fast, and most employers face the same difficult choice: cover the drugs and absorb open-ended pharmacy costs, or withhold access and frustrate employees who need support. For members, the picture is no better: side effects with limited clinical guidance, and the quiet assumption that staying on the drug is the only way to keep the weight off.

A Model Based on Outcomes, Not Prescriptions

Twin's GLP-1 Stewardship Model is tied to clinical outcomes, not GLP-1 utilization. Employers choose how to structure access. Twin actively manages each member through treatment and guides them safely off the drug when the data show they are ready. Twin works across four coverage models:

Program-gated access through the pharmacy plan

Open coverage with clinical oversight

Defined contribution approaches that cap employer spend from day one

Employer-facilitated access through direct-to-consumer pathways with no plan changes required

Twin fits the way employers actually need to make decisions. In a recent employer cost analysis of the Twin healthy weight and prediabetes programs, employers saved an estimated $7,532 per employee over 2 years, inclusive of less GLP-1 utilization over time.

Twin is already trusted by leading employers to treat cardiometabolic disease without long-term dependence on high-cost medications: "At Medline, we focus on long-term metabolic health by addressing root causes like insulin resistance, inflammation, and overall cardiometabolic risk," said Angela Sim, Vice President of Benefits at Medline. "Through our partnership with Twin, many employees have improved related key markers—including A1C and kidney function—and in some cases achieved Type 2 diabetes remission. This approach supports sustainable lifestyle changes, improving outcomes while reducing reliance on medications."

Digital Twin Care Platform Proven to Shorten GLP-1 Use and Improve Health

Twin Health is proven to help patients safely eliminate high-cost medications and sustain weight loss by addressing the underlying causes of metabolic disease. In a randomized clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst, 85% of Twin participants successfully discontinued GLP-1s, and lost 2 times more weight than participants in the control group. In Twin's commercial population, members maintain or continue to lose weight after GLP-1 discontinuation.

At the heart of the GLP-1 Stewardship Model is Twin's patented AI Digital Twin, a continuously learning model of each member's biology and behavior. To personalize the guidance for members, the Digital Twin Care Platform uses biometric data, including quarterly labs, a smart scale, a continuous glucose monitor, and a physical activity tracker. Members receive hour-by-hour personalized guidance to change their behavior based on their response to food, sleep, activity, and stress.

The AI Digital Twin equips clinicians with real-time insight that no traditional prescriber has access to. A Twin provider determines clinical eligibility before the first prescription, and monitors each member's real-time metabolic data throughout to adjust dosing, build habits that outlast the medication, and initiate structured tapering when clinical signals indicate the member is ready.

About Twin Health

Twin Health is the first cardiometabolic care model built to reverse disease, prevent progression, and sustain lifelong health. Twin pairs expert clinical care with a proprietary AI Digital Twin that continuously learns how an individual's biology responds to daily life. Expert clinicians use that real-time insight to guide precision decisions every day, across diabetes, healthy weight, and the full cardiometabolic spectrum. Twin has demonstrated improved cardiometabolic outcomes, reduced reliance on high-cost medications, and annualized savings of more than $9,000 per member for employers and health plans. Clinical outcomes are peer-reviewed and published in leading journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst and publications of the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and American College of Cardiology. Learn more at usa.twinhealth.com.

Press Contact

Alex McKechnie

AOX3 for Twin Health

[email protected]

475-399-4056

SOURCE Twin Health