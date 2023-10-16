Twin Lakes Recovery Center Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 List

MONROE, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Lakes Recovery Center has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 16, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.

Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Being recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 is verification of the years of hard work and commitment provided by the team at Twin Lakes Recovery Center.

"The entire team at Twin Lakes, is fully committed to providing the best care to our clients," says Tiffany Douglass, Chief Executive Officer. "When we heard about this award, we knew it was a public affirmation that we are doing our jobs to the best of our abilities, and we are saving lives. Our team is incredible, and we couldn't be prouder the work they do every day improving the lives they touch."

Twin Lakes Recovery Center provides a safe and supportive treatment atmosphere. The peaceful setting east of Atlanta, and the dedicated staff, are vital components to this atmosphere. The staff at Twin Lakes Recovery Center provides a positive, meaningful treatment experience that promotes lasting change. By delivering compassionate care and offering proven recovery tools, we help those who come to us begin to live life more fully and to become respected and useful members of their communities.

