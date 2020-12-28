Twin Peaks To Make Its Highly Anticipated Downtown Hollywood Debut

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Peaks will be serving its delicious made-from-scratch menu, renowned ice-cold 29-degree beer and scenic views to guests at its new location in Downtown Hollywood, Florida. The doors are set to open this week.

Twin Peaks Hollywood is nestled into the downtown Hollywood strip, in a spacious two-story, three-bar mountain lodge! Located at 1903 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, Florida 33020, the new Twin Peaks restaurant will feature high-definition flat screen TVs in every direction, a wide selection of ice cold drafts, an open-air two-level patio and a wide variety of spirits to choose from across an impressively large bar.

To compliment the extensive drink selection, Twin Peaks Girls will serve up a variety of made-from-scratch American comfort foods and tasty, shareable favorites. Whether it's for lunch, happy hour, or dinner, guests can expect items and freshly made specialties capable of satisfying every appetite.

"This will be a great anchor in Downtown Hollywood. Fun food, drinks, and sports. We especially love the two-level outdoor area. We're thrilled to welcome Twin Peaks to the new and improved Downtown Hollywood Community," – Mayor of the City of Hollywood, Josh Levy.

Owned by Jack Flechner, Fred Burgess, Austin Hester of DMD Ventures, LLC. This is one out of five Twin Peaks restaurant locations owned by the Twin Peaks franchisee.

"We couldn't be more excited to serve the Hollywood Community and are looking forward to creating a memorable sport viewing experience for guests at this new location," said Jack Flechner.

Twins Peaks Downtown Hollywood will be creating numerous new jobs in the area.

For more information, call: 954-477-7999, or visit:

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/twinpeakshollywood/

Instagram: @twinpeaks_hollywood

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

SOURCE Twin Peaks Hollywood

Related Links

https://twinpeaksrestaurant.com/

