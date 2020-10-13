Twin River Acquires Iconic Bally's Brand From Caesars Entertainment

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) (the "Company") today announced that it has purchased the iconic Bally's brand previously owned by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. This acquisition will allow Twin River to maintain the Bally's name for the Atlantic City property that it has agreed to purchase from Caesars Entertainment pursuant to the previously announced purchase agreement and enables the Company to rebrand virtually all of its portfolio properties under the Bally's name and logo. As part of the deal, Twin River has agreed to provide Caesars Entertainment a perpetual license to use the Bally's brand at its existing Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino property. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages nine casinos, two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (formerly Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Casino KC (formerly Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 603 slots and 8 electronic table games to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

