Twin River Worldwide Holdings Names Marc Crisafulli Executive Vice President, Government Relations

LINCOLN, R.I., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH) (NYSE: TRWH) has named Marc Crisafulli to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Government Relations, subject to licensing. In that capacity he will be responsible for directing the company's government and public affairs for all of the TRWH properties nationwide and will support the company's pursuit of strategic initiatives.

In making the announcement, George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TRWH said, "We're pleased to welcome Marc as an integral part of our executive team. His track record of success in stakeholder relations, identifying and managing legislative opportunities and providing internal and external leadership with public sector constituents will serve us well in the jurisdictions in which we do business."

Mr. Crisafulli most recently served as the President of the US&C and Global Device Protection for Brightstar Corporation, a Softbank Company, where he was responsible for a $5 billion region, based outside of Chicago with operations in the United States and Canada as well as a $300 million global division, based outside of Atlanta, with operations on five continents. Prior to that he was an active member of the Rhode Island business community, having served as Managing Partner of Hinckley, Allen & Snyder as well as a senior executive and general counsel for GTECH Corporation, now IGT.

"I'm excited to come home professionally and join the company at such a pivotal time in its history," said Crisafulli. "With the recent Dover Downs acquisition and New York Stock Exchange listing, I believe TRWH to be well-positioned to continue to meet both the challenges and opportunities that exist today in the gaming sector. I look forward to solidifying our relationships with our public partners and constituencies throughout the country who play an important and ongoing role in our continued success."

Crisafulli received a BA from Boston University in Economics and Political Science and a JD from Georgetown University School of Law. He resides with his family in Providence, Rhode Island.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., or TRWH, owns and manages four casinos, two casinos in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi, and one in Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track that possesses 13 OTB licenses. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Dover Downs Hotel Casino (Dover, DE) and Arapahoe Park (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with 4,200 slots and 123 table games, along with hotel and resort amenities. More information may be found at www.twinriverwwholdings.com.

SOURCE Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.twinriverwwholdings.com

