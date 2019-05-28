Twin River Worldwide Holdings Selects Providence As Corporate Headquarters

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) has selected 100 Westminster Street Providence, Rhode Island as its new corporate headquarters.

According to Marc Crisafulli, Executive Vice President, the company will occupy space on the 10th floor of the iconic Providence landmark known as "100 Westminster" in the heart of the city's Financial District. The move will be completed in mid-June.

"With a geographic footprint that now spans the entire country, we explored many potential options for our new corporate headquarters, but locating in Providence, Rhode Island just felt right to us," said Mr. Crisafulli. "Our roots in this state run deep as do our relationships with our stakeholder community. Importantly, it allows us to remain in close proximity to our flagship property, Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, and our sister property in Tiverton, our 2,500 Rhode Island employees, and millions of customers."

Crisafulli continued, "Unquestionably, this state and its capital city are on the move. We're thrilled to be a part of the vision Governor Raimondo, House Speaker Mattiello and Senate President Ruggerio have for creating and retaining quality, high paying jobs. Thanks to their collective leadership, we have more than doubled our employee base over the last five years, including almost 70% of our colleagues who are members of 10 unions. In addition, we now have 65 senior level employees based in Rhode Island dedicated to supporting our national corporate-wide initiatives, with more to come on board shortly."

He concluded, "We're also grateful for the warm welcome we received from Mayor Elorza and his team and look forward to contributing to the vibrancy of Providence. This is the perfect geographic location for our continued focus on strategic initiatives that will allow us to grow this company and sustain shareholder value."

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., or TRWH, owns and manages four casinos; two casinos in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi, and one in Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track that has 13 authorized OTB licenses. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE) and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

SOURCE Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.