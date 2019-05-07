Twin River Worldwide Holdings To Release 2019 First Quarter Results on May 14, 2019

LINCOLN, R.I., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) (the "Company") will release financial results for the first quarter 2019 after the market close on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 791-0146 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID 2691717. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.twinriverwwholdings.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

The Company owns and manages two casinos in Rhode Island, one in Delaware and one in Mississippi, as well as a Colorado horse race track that has 13 authorized OTB licenses. The Company's properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE) and Arapahoe Park (Aurora, CO). The Company's casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. The Company's headquarters are located at 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865. For more information, visit www.twinriverwwholdings.com.

