Twin River Worldwide Holdings to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 14, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) (the "Company") will release financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the market close on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 791-0146 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID 2347243. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website www.twinriverwwholdings.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

The Company owns and manages four casinos, two casinos in Rhode Island, one in Mississippi and one in Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track that has 13 authorized OTB licenses. The Company's properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE) and Arapahoe Park (Aurora, CO). The Company's casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. For more information, visit www.twinriverwwholdings.com. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

Investor Contact

Steve Capp

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

401-475-8564

InvestorRelations@twinriver.com



Media Contacts

Liz Cohen

Kekst CNC

212-521-4845

Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

