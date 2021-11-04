Twin Sisters and Children's Authors Delight with New, Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Research-Based, Picture Book Release

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Bibli, a little bookshelf searching for a story about someone just like him . . .

The Friendly Bookshelf Picture Book Katherine (left) and Caroline (right) Brickley: Twin sisters and authors of The Friendly Bookshelf

Once upon a time in a library like any other, there lived a little bookshelf named Bibli who carried a BIG question on his shelves: "Could there be a story somewhere about a bookshelf, like me?" Bibli is told that bookshelves are supposed to hold stories not have ones of their own. But everything changes when he meets Cassie: a girl longing for a friend just as much as Bibli longs for a story to relate to. Bibli learns that with kindness, empathy and friendship even your wildest dreams can come true and that everyone has a unique story worth sharing.

The Friendly Bookshelf is a Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) research-based book and the first ever picture book about a bookshelf! Written to build self-confidence, self-esteem and encourage inclusivity it helps children learn to be brave, be a friend and always be your-shelf!

With lush and painterly illustrations by the talented Daniela Pérez-Duarte, authors Katherine and Caroline Brickley masterfully weave a treasure of a story that is relatable to all children with The Friendly Bookshelf. Through gentle messages of bigheartedness, selflessness, the importance of inclusion, and the celebration of being unique, families will delight reading aloud this playful and precious tale.

The Friendly Bookshelf was created through a collaboration between Blossom and Laura Zimmerman, Ph.D., the president of Tech Play Collaborative: an organization supporting positive child outcomes through research partnerships making it a must for families and schools with an SEL focus.

Twin sisters Katherine and Caroline Brickley are the co-founders of Blossom Children's Media Group: an award-winning story-telling company. They are dedicated to creating picture books that grow lifelong readers and empathetic leaders. Through their stories, content inspired by their books, and community-centered experiences, they hope to help make the world a more wonderful, colorful, and kind place for everybody. The sisters are also the published authors of The Blossom Shoppe: a picture book inspiring children to find the courage to let their true colors shine.

Educators and parents can learn more about the authors, their stories, the book's educational and enrichment guide and lesson plan, music, videos, and more at their websites https://www.thefriendlybookshelf.com/ and https://www.blossomchildrensmedia.com/ .

The Friendly Bookshelf is publishing on November 30th, 2021.

https://www.thefriendlybookshelf.com/product-page/the-friendly-bookshelf-hardcover

ISBN: 9780997782714

If you would like more information about authors Katherine and Caroline Brickley and The Friendly Bookshelf, please contact [email protected] or visit their media and contact page at https://www.thefriendlybookshelf.com/

Contact: Caroline Brickley

Phone: 203-209-5174

Email: [email protected]

Website: The Friendly Bookshelf

SOURCE Blossom Children's Media Group