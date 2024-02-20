Twin Valley First to Launch Mobile Offering, Discounted Services to Customers

Kansas's largest privately owned broadband provider launches mobile solution via exclusive partnership

MILTONVALE, Kan., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Valley, the largest independently owned broadband and communications company in Kansas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated mobile service. In doing so, the company joins a growing number of telecom providers across the US looking to entice customers with bundles of services ranging from internet connections to mobile services to value-add applications and home security solutions.

With Exclusive Partnership, Twin Valley Delivers Mobile Service on America's Most Reliable Network

Twin Valley is the first to take advantage of a special mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) solution made possible via a collaboration between the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) and NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. For years, NTCA and NRTC have worked closely together to support their shared members as they provide valuable services to the communities they serve. The MVNO solution is no exception, as it provides members like Twin Valley with access to a robust nationwide mobile voice and data service without the huge capital investment of building their own network. In addition to the network, members get access to NRTC's back-end operations, customer care services and the latest devices.

Under this special arrangement, NTCA members have the exclusive benefits of special device financing, an activation credit for new mobile subscribers and additional marketing support to promote their bundled offering and help drive subscribers. Up-front business start-up fees are also waived for NTCA members. These benefits significantly shorten product launch timelines, which allowed Twin Valley to begin offering the service late last year.

"NRTC is proud to partner with Twin Valley in bringing a new mobile service option to their communities," said Curtis Knobloch, President of NRTC's Mobile Solutions. "By leveraging our platform, Twin Valley customers get the same great coverage with unmatched discounts on their mobile plans. This partnership exemplifies our shared vision of delivering affordable and reliable connectivity to rural Kansans."

Twin Valley Customers to Benefit With Low-Cost Plans & Internet Discounts

Mobile service is available now for as little as $15 per month. Customers may choose from two plans tailored to different user needs, including unlimited and by-the-gig plans, allowing them to choose the plan that fits their requirements and budget. On average, customers with two lines save $40 per month with Twin Valley Mobile Unlimited compared to other major carriers. Additionally, customers of mobile also enjoy discounts on their Twin Valley internet service of up to $120 per year. New devices can be financed at 0% over 36 months, while those who wish to keep their current phone can utilize the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) option and still receive the best pricing and promotions.

"At Twin Valley, our pledge has always been to enhance the lives of our customers by providing reliable and affordable communication services," said Ben Foster, Twin Valley President & CEO. "Launching mobile service is another step forward in delivering on that promise with a competitive mobile offer backed with the hometown customer service and support they expect."

To learn more about this exciting offering and the exclusive discounts, visit twinvalley.com/mobile or contact the mobile solutions customer care team at 785.428.0542.

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Together with ISG Technology, Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

About NRTC

NRTC is a member-driven cooperative that provides technology solutions to help more than 1,500 electric and telecom members bring all the advantages of today's evolving technology to rural America. NRTC's products and services are developed specifically to meet the needs of rural providers and their customers, and include smart grid and utility solutions, broadband engineering, infrastructure and managed network services, mobile service solutions, and video solutions. NRTC helps providers grow by delivering end-customer technical support, network services, cybersecurity solutions and revenue-generating services leveraged by a powerful service delivery platform. NRTC helps ensure member success by bringing national scope and scale to local, rural projects and helping integrate technology solutions with existing infrastructure. Visit nrtc.coop.

About NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association is the premier association representing over 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies that are leading innovative change in smart rural communities across America. In an era of transformative technological developments, regulatory challenges and marketplace competition, NTCA members are advancing efforts to close the digital divide by delivering robust and high-quality services over future-proof networks. Their commitment to building sustainable networks makes rural communities fertile ground for innovation in economic development, e-commerce, health care, agriculture and education, and it contributes billions of dollars to the U.S. economy each year. Visit us at ntca.org.

SOURCE Twin Valley