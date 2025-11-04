Twine Security Named a 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in Identity-First Security

The report recognizes Cool Vendors that place identity at the center of security architecture.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twine Security , the leader in building AI Digital Employees for the cybersecurity industry, has been named a Cool Vendor™ in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in Identity-First Security report.

This report recognizes Cool Vendors that "demonstrate innovative ways of identifying real-time security risks, mitigating threats, and adopting new approaches to identity without disrupting existing IAM processes".

According to the report, "As digital transformation, cloud migration, remote work, and API-centric architectures erode the traditional enterprise perimeter, security models based on network boundaries are no longer adequate to ensure protection. In response, a new paradigm has emerged: identity-first security — a strategy that places identity at the center of security architecture".

Twine builds AI digital cybersecurity employees who execute tasks from A to Z. In recent years, Identity has become the primary attack surface exploited in major, costly security breaches at large organizations. To address this growing industry threat, Twine launched Alex, its first AI Digital Employee: An Identity and Access Management (IAM) expert that learns, understands and takes away the burden of IAM tasks and proactively completes organizations' cyber objectives.

Benny Porat, Co-Founder and CEO, Twine, said: "We believe being named a Cool Vendor™ in the Gartner report in identity-first security reinforces our vision that intelligent identity program execution by a hybrid IAM team of humans and AI Digital Employees is the cornerstone of modern cybersecurity.

With Twine, security teams can reduce risk while boosting operational efficiency across their identity landscape. Twine's AI Digital Employees will help security teams augment their capabilities and take a proactive approach to risk management."

Twine was also recently named a 2025 RSAC Innovation Sandbox finalist, a BlackHat USA 2025 Startup Spotlight finalist, a Forbes Cloud100 Rising Star, a KuppingerCole 2025 Rising Star in IAM, and the winner of the AWS TLV Summit Startup pitching competition, and has been growing its roster of leading enterprise customers.

Gartner® subscribers can access the full report via the Gartner Website

Gartner ® Cool Vendors ™ in Identity-First Security report by Yemi Davies, Brian Guthrie, Nathan Harris, Rebecca Archambault, Paul Rabinovich, Steve Wessels, 24 October 2025

About Twine Security

Twine builds AI digital cybersecurity employees who execute tasks from A to Z to help cyber teams close the talent gap. The company's first AI digital employee, Alex, learns, understands and takes away the burden of identity and access management (IAM) tasks - proactively completing organizations' cyber objectives. Twine was founded in 2024 by Benny Porat, Nadav Erez, Omri Green and Justin Woody, all former top managers at cyber unicorn Claroty, which was co-founded by Porat in 2015. Twine is backed by Dell Capital Technologies, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Crosspoint Capital.

