"Twinkle" Shines Bright at 2024 Telly Awards

SONOMA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Images in Motion Media Inc. (IIM), in partnership with Stinky Tales, is delighted to announce their remarkable success at the 2024 Telly Awards. Their latest project, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, a heartwarming video short, received three prestigious awards, spotlighting the synergy between IIM's puppet production excellence and Stinky Tales' dedication to creating music that nurtures social-emotional learning in children.

Telly award winner. Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Lullaby. With engaging puppets and this lovely adaption of a beloved lullaby, this video is sure to charm old and young alike. By the campfire, then up in the clouds, a cat and dragon surprise us with a sleepy time adventure. Created by Images In Motion Media Inc. & Stinky Tales. Stinky the Cat and Dillard the dragon in sleepytime adventures in Telly award winning music video "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" by Images in Motion Inc and Stinky Tales. This campfire scene bookends the sleepy time adventures of a cat and dragon as they prep for bed in the Telly award winning children's music video Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

Twinkle was honored in three categories: Video Short (Producers: Lee Armstrong & Kieron Robbins at IIM and Anne and Doug Zesiger at Stinky Tales), Music Direction (Anne Zesiger, Stinky Tales) and Lighting Design (Bill Ferguson, IIM). These awards celebrate the highest achievements in video and television production, with over 13,000 entries annually from top-tier content creators.

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star reimagines the beloved lullaby, transforming it into a dreamy adventure featuring two enchanting puppet characters: Stinky the Cat and Dillard the Dragon. Combining captivating puppetry, visual effects, and a beautiful melodic score, this short creates a soothing, bedtime journey for children.

"Puppets have a unique ability to captivate and engage audiences of all ages," said Lee Armstrong, Co-owner and Producer at IIM. "Twinkle was made on a shoestring budget, using puppets and sets that both companies had available. Whether it's a major production or an intimate project like Twinkle, we try to bring the same level of craftsmanship, care, and a bit of magic to every shoot."

The video's music director, Anne Zesiger, crafted and recorded a delicate arrangement of the timeless lullaby, performed by her and her children, with both vocals and instruments. "The song's universal charm, paired with Anne's touching composition, made for the ideal soundtrack to complement the whimsical visuals," Armstrong explained. "We aimed to create something that not only helps children wind down at bedtime but also showcases the immense talent and versatility of both companies."

The ethereal lighting, which brought the magical cloud-filled set to life, was designed by Bill Ferguson, whose puppet credits include Fraggle Rock and The Jim Henson Hour. "For over thirty years, Bill has lit all the productions at Images in Motion. People underestimate what good lighting can do to enhance the look and feel of a production," commented Kieron Robbins.

A Powerful Tool for Businesses and Educational Organizations

Puppetry is a proven medium for connecting and communicating with audiences of all ages. With the rising need for innovative content, businesses, advertising agencies, and educational organizations might want to consider puppets for their next video outreach or marketing campaigns. Whether promoting a product, delivering an educational message, or adding a creative touch to social media content, puppets offer a fun, relatable, and visually dynamic method for audience engagement. IIM's wide range of services can help businesses tap into this powerful medium to create memorable content that stands out.

Over the past 30 years, IIM has garnered ten Telly Awards, six Regional Emmys, a National Ad Council award and more.

Watch the award-winning Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star on YouTube, and follow Motion Media Inc. on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.imagesmedia.com for more information.

